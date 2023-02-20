FS: CalDigit Thunderbolt 4 Element Hub/Dock - new

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2010
Messages
341

CalDigit Thunderbolt 4 Element Hub

this is a brand new warranty replacement from CalDigit. I bought another one since it took a week or 2 to get this back and i couldnt afford the downtime.

195$ shipped - currently 230$ at BnH and amazon so you save 35$ + tax vs a new one.
if you ever have warranty issues i'll be happy to help out if needed (they may ask for the original customer info) - should be a 1-year warranty on the replacement
 
