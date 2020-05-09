FS: C720 Chromebooks, HP 15-r018dx, RX460 4gb, Others/Trades

Laptop/Chromebooks:

Video Cards:

Motherboards/CPU Combos:

X58 Part out:

Or make me an offer for all of it:

None of the following X58 stuff will be available until my Ryzen Stuff arrives (everything should be here mid june). said: X58 ASUS Rampage III Extreme Motherboard/IO Panel and Xeon 5660 - Will not separate because i'm not dealing with potential bent pins during shipping. Runs 3.4ghz even with me being a OC Noob.

I have a modded bios (1602iirc) on one of the slots and 1402 (factory) on the other.

The IOH (northbridge) on this sucker runs hot apparently common, 75C

I was getting thermal protection shutdowns until I pulled it off and cleaned all the yellow dried crap off and applied AS5. Stable once more, just hot imo.



24gb Corsair Dominator DDR3 Tripple Channel CMP12GX3M3A1600C9

This is actually 2 matching 12gb kits (a total of 6 4gb modules)

I have one 12gb box the others will come individually anti-static wrapped and padded.

175$ for both or 100$ each kit



Intel Xeon 5687: 30$ Shipped

Waiting on this to arrive still, should be here June 3rd... will test to verify working/stable.

Was going to put this in the above x58 System but impulse bought a bunch of ryzen stuff. Will update when I receive and test it.



Corsair H60 AIO: 40$ Shipped.

Corsair H60 AIO: 40$ Shipped.

Can only verify that I have the mounting hardware for x58 system, but you'll get everything I have for it.

Random:

Local Pickup/Meetup: 72662 or PM me if you're along my travels i'll deliver.

Most of this stuff came from fellow [H] members, Paypal is prefered. G&S only unless i've traded with you before or you have good heatware, then F&F is fine. Shipping will be as fast as I can get to it, got a lot going on and the closest PO is 20 miles away haha. I'm open to offers, and easy to deal with.So now, to the Stuff:Hp Laptop: 15-r018dx 100$ ShippedSpecs:Windows 8 COA upgraded to Win 10Aftermarket battery (doesn't sit EXACTLY flush with the slot, a few mm out, not a big deal) gets about 2hrs on battery.Intel Core I3-4010U8gb Dual Channel Ram (2x 4gb Elpida PC3-12800 (800mhz) )SSD: ADATA SU635 240GBWill be wiped clean ready for setup.The chromebooks might seem high priced but the M2 upgrades justify it imo.Acer C720 Chromebook: 135$ Shipped.This is the coveted i3-4005u/4gb.I stuck a 256gb m2 in it, and for most on the go little things it does fine. It's in fair cosmetic conditions, I'd just call it "USED" and there is one plastic grill piece missing from the back where the hot air exhausts from the laptop but it's barely noticeable since the screen covers most of this while you're using the chromebook. The "S" key print on the chiclet keyboard is starting to rub off a little. WSAD is a little shiny from use.I lost the write protect screw so it's not going to be reinstalled.I got it off Waderunner and have had my fun with it. Still holds a decent charge, has a new TN screen (stock replacement basically) because I *thought* I was getting an IPS Panel and decided it wasn't worth the hassle to return it.Acer C720 Chromebook: 70$ ShippedNOTE: You will get a power brick, but not the cord that goes from the wall to the brick, I'll see if I can scrounge one up though.Boring celeron/2gb ram version, rough cosmetic appearance. Screen has abrasions from the keyboard, keyboard has a few keys that sometimes you have to press a little harder, and all around just a basic used chromebook.No write protect screw either.128gb m2 SSDGigabyte RX460 Windforce 4gb. 45$ ShippedDouble Slot, Dual Fan, no extra power required. Quiet.No box, just the card. Bought from Vanilla Heat, it was mined on (not by me) but in great shape. Never any problems with it while in my care.Gigabyte GA-890FXA-UD5 Rev 2.1 and AMD Phenom II X6 1055T (HDT55TFBK6DGR) 100$ ShippedNo ram included with this bundle. If I can find a stick to include I will throw it in for free. It'll be 4gb or less if I have any laying around.Have the IO Panel as well.Might need a CMOS BatteryOnly issue is one of the retention tabs on the first PCI-E slot is broke off. Didn't effect usage for me personally.One Fan header is missing the guiding tab.ODROID C1+ and a poorly printed cooling case/arctic f12 120mm fan - 30$ ShippedWas going to use as a minecraft server for the kids but went with a SFF system instead.32gb kingston m2 sata ssd 2242 and USB reader (Won't ship till usb reader arrives and I wipe the drive) 30$ ShippedCame out of the I3 C720 but i've forgotten if it's got anything on it, so i'm waiting for the usb adapter to arrive to wipe it before I ship it out.Dell Optiplex USFF 780 - 65$ ShippedBadass little wofldale USFF. Heavy though.4gb 2x2gb RAME8400250gb HDDVD+/-RWNo OSClaims Front fan is bad , it may be as it only runs full speed.Needs a CMOS battery.5x HP Compaq Pro 6305 SFF Systems 45$ EachAll have at least the following:All upgraded to win10 using the computers COA sticker (win 7)4GB Ram80gb HDDCD-ROM DriveAmd A4-5300BRandom half height Dual Nic CardOne is missing the drive sled so it's Duct Taped in place haha.5x ELO ET1515L-8CWC-1-RMTZ-G Touchscreen Monitors. 45$ Shipped. (they are heavy) 30$ local pickup/meetup.Pulled from copier Fiery Units. Used in high traffic situations, highly reliable. A lot of POS systems use these from what i've researched.These have serial/usb touchscreens, AC/DC input options, VGA Input only sadly.No Stand included, VESA mounting compatible (75x75mm)Will come with power cord splitter and associated power cable.Willing to trade for:Badass easy to build ATX CaseLarge Capacity HDDS. (2tb+)SSDs 1tb and upRandom nerd stuff? As long as it's not sticky haha.PENDING/SOLD:MSI 1070TI 8GB Duke - Sold