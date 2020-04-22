FS: Bunch of Stuff

All items ship lower US 48 only, Paypal

Core i5 3470 (Fan and Heatsink Included) - $20 Shipped

ASUS P8 B75-M CSM - $20 Shipped SOLD

Corsair Vengeance 8GB DDR3 1600 - $30 Shipped

Crucial Ballistix 4GB DDR3 1600 - $20 Shipped

ASRock Q1900-ITX - $35 Shipped

AverMedia M780-B Tuner (Card w/ Low-Profile Bracket only) - $18 Shipped

Hauppauge WinTV-dualHD (Tuner w/ Extension Cable Only - Works also w/ Nvidia SHIELD TV) - $30 Shipped

Sony BDP-S3500 - $25 Shipped

Wacom Bamboo Fun - $25 Shipped

Tile Mate (v2016) 4 Pack - $40 Shipped

Chromecast 3rd Gen w/ Ethernet Adapater - $40 Shipped

Philips Hue White Ambiance Starter Kit - $75 Shipped

The Hub in here is from another Starter Kit, but will work fine with the included lights. It just might have the lights from the other Starter Kit pre-paired. A factory reset of the Hub will delete them. The reason I didn't do this is because I would need to set it up with my account first, to do the factory reset.

C by GE Smart Light Kit (Includes C-Reach Hub and 9 C-Life Smart Bulbs - Dimmable White) - $55 Shipped

