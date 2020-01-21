FS Bulk CAT6A, Speaker, Coax Cables

    So.. I'm not going to wire the house myself. This has been sitting in storage for over a year. Still in box, never opened. They are heavy!! Prices are firm & all paypalled and shipped to con-US. If you are local in 32901 area, -$20.

    Access Series 14AWG CL3 Rated 2-Conductor Speaker Wire, 1000ft x2 $206 each.
    1000FT 23AWG Cat6a UTP Solid, Riser-Rated (CMR) Bulk Pure Bare Copper Ethernet Cable, 10G, Red - No Logo x1 $149 each.
    1000FT 23AWG Cat6a UTP Solid, Riser-Rated (CMR) Bulk Pure Bare Copper Ethernet Cable, 10G, Green - No Logo x1 $149 each.
    1000FT 23AWG Cat6a UTP Solid, Riser-Rated (CMR) Bulk Pure Bare Copper Ethernet Cable, 10G, Yellow - No Logo x1 $149 each.
    1000FT 23AWG Cat6a UTP Solid, Riser-Rated (CMR) Bulk Pure Bare Copper Ethernet Cable, 10G, Purple - No Logo x1 $149 each.
    1000FT 23AWG Cat6a UTP Solid, Riser-Rated (CMR) Bulk Pure Bare Copper Ethernet Cable, 10G, Orange - No Logo x1 $149 each.
    1000ft CL2-rated Quad-Shielded 18AWG RG6 Bulk Coaxial Cable, White x2 $149 each.

    edit: They're all from Monoprice.
     
