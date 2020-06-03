FS: Bulk (16x) 4TB SAS HDD's

Gents:



I'm decommissioning some gear and am offering up for sale sixteen (16) 4 TB SAS drives. These are Seagate Constellation ES. 3 drives. I'm first opening these up as a single-lot purchase. I will be running DBAN on these shortly. I also need to source enough anti-static bags for these. So, they're not quite ready yet.



While in my care, they were used in a media server with relatively few writes and reads. I haven't used this gear, other than to move my content to the new stuff, since November or December of 2019.



Looking at current eBay prices, it seems the *lowest* rate is about $13.75/TB (average seems to be about 10-20% higher than that) for these. However, since I'd like to move these out as one lot of 16 drives, I'll start the offer at $11/TB net to me, *buyer to pay shipping.* Payment via PayPal. So, that's $700 net to me plus shipping.



My Heat is under Joust.



You will need some Heat to do business with me on this one, guys.



Questions, comments, concerns - PM me.