FS: Budget Skylake CPU/Mobo/RAM/SSD/HSF Combo

I have the following hardware bundle for sale. Shipping is included within the continental USA. PayPal accepted. If sending as Goods/Services please cover the fees.
This bundle is packed up and ready to ship out first thing tomorrow! First come, first serve. Not parting out.
Asking $125 shipped
Heatware: NobleX13 (230-0-0)
- Intel QJE7 QS CPU (Core i5-6400T Equivalent)
- Functionally equivalent to a retail Core i5-6400T. Identical clock speeds and is even recognized by the UEFI and Windows as the retail part.
- ASUS Z170-AR Motherboard
- Used, in good working condition. I/O shield included. I don't have the original box, sorry. Updated to the latest BIOS.
- DEEPCOOL GAMMAXX 400 CPU Cooler
- Used, in good working condition. Fan is slightly dusty. Mounting hardware replaced with generic replacement from AliExpress. Slightly more secure mounting than the original due to the bolt-through design of this bracket. No original box, sorry.
- Samsung 4GB DDR4-2666 DIMM
- Pulled from an OEM PC. Passed Memtest.
- 80GB Intel DC S3500 2.5" SATA SSD
- Pulled from a NIB network appliance last year, used for a while in my testbench. 100% life left. Freshly secure-erased