FS: Budget Skylake CPU/Mobo/RAM/SSD/HSF Combo

Asking $125 shipped

Intel QJE7 QS CPU (Core i5-6400T Equivalent) Functionally equivalent to a retail Core i5-6400T. Identical clock speeds and is even recognized by the UEFI and Windows as the retail part.

ASUS Z170-AR Motherboard Used, in good working condition. I/O shield included. I don't have the original box, sorry. Updated to the latest BIOS.

DEEPCOOL GAMMAXX 400 CPU Cooler Used, in good working condition. Fan is slightly dusty. Mounting hardware replaced with generic replacement from AliExpress. Slightly more secure mounting than the original due to the bolt-through design of this bracket. No original box, sorry.

Samsung 4GB DDR4-2666 DIMM Pulled from an OEM PC. Passed Memtest.

80GB Intel DC S3500 2.5" SATA SSD Pulled from a NIB network appliance last year, used for a while in my testbench. 100% life left. Freshly secure-erased



