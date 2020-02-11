FS: Budget Ivy Bridge ITX Combo, Chinese "GTX 1080"

PayPal

USPS Priority Mail

Shipping to AK/HI extra

$140 shipped

except you are stuck on old NVIDIA 377.35 drivers!

$120 shipped

Photos:

Terms: Payment via. This will ship well-packed in proper anti-static packaging via. No original product boxes or other accessories are included.First, I have a sweet little Ivy Bridge ITX combo for sale. These parts were purchased from another [H] member a while ago and thoroughly tested. I went a different direction with my build so my loss is your gain.This bundle includes:Second, I have an unusual "GTX 1080" that I purchased from eBay. From what I can tell, this is a P104 Mining GPU that an enterprising Chinese OEM decided to slap onto a standard GTX 1080 PCB. This card acts, performs, and benchmarks like a real GTX 1080,Personally, these drivers worked well for me with Fortnite, Apex Legends, Overwatch, CS:GO, Rainbow Six Siege, but YMMV. With drivers this old you will be missing any driver optimizations that came out after early 2017 or whenever these were signed. There is also an issue with games that check the driver version you are on, but I was able to use the workaround posted in this Reddit thread with reasonable success. From what I can tell NVIDIA added driver checks in every release past this point, and I see no method available to bypass them and get newer drivers running. Drivers newer than 377.35 throw a Code 43 error in device manager. Supposedly this card works fine under Linux without this limitation, but I have not tested that.You can read more info about this card here:I would link the original eBay listing but it has been removed. I bought this from a US-based seller for $200 a few weeks ago. The cooler is a nice three-fan design and maintains temperature very well. Tested stable with Furmark.