FS: Brand New Unopened EK Water Block for ASUS RTX 4090 works with TUF and Strix

justin_43
Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 27, 2012
- Messages
- 542
My heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/66079/to
I accept paypal and ship to the continental USA only.
I have a brand new unopened EK Water Block for ASUS RTX 4090. It works with both the TUF and Strix cards.
It is the EK-Quantum Vector² Strix/TUF RTX 4090 D-RGB - Nickel + Acetal
https://www.ekwb.com/shop/ek-quantum-vector2-strix-tuf-rtx-4090-d-rgb-nickel-acetal
https://www.performance-pcs.com/wat...r-strix-tuf-rtx-4090-d-rgb-nickel-acetal.html
I decided to go in another direction with my build so I cannot use this anymore.
I am asking for $250 shipped.
