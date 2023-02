FS: Brand New Unopened EK Water Block for ASUS RTX 4090 works with TUF and Strix

My heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/66079/to I accept paypal and ship to the continental USA only.I have a brand new unopened EK Water Block for ASUS RTX 4090. It works with both the TUF and Strix cards.It is the EK-Quantum Vector² Strix/TUF RTX 4090 D-RGB - Nickel + AcetalI decided to go in another direction with my build so I cannot use this anymore.I am asking for $250 shipped.