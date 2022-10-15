FS: Brand new TS100 Soldering Iron

G

Geronimo

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 7, 2001
Messages
1,769
Hi for your consideration I have a brand new TS100 I never used. It will not have the box, but it will come with the hex key and packed well. You will receive the soldering iron, the tip, and the hex key only. I can ship out USPS priority flay rate. I’m asking $45 shipped.

I am a US Marine, and an honest seller with many online references. I have sold many big ticket items on, eBay, US Audiomart, Audiogon, AudioScienceReview, AVS, and various other forums. I can provide references and pictures upon request to weed out scammers, and tire kickers. Thank you for your consideration
 

Attachments

  • A57B3C39-1265-48E7-A3FE-19053035F4F1.jpeg
    A57B3C39-1265-48E7-A3FE-19053035F4F1.jpeg
    153.5 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top