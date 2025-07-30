  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS - Brand-new sealed MSI Ventus RTX 2060 6Gb video cards

S

Shooter308

Gawd
Joined
Oct 29, 2006
Messages
552
(4) Brand-new sealed MSI Ventus RTX 2060 6Gb DDR6 GP edition/OC edition video cards. $200 each - plus shipping via USPS Priority Mail not included in price.

Amazon is charging $448 for one of these exact video cards.

I installed one in my wife's desktop computer and it boosted her video performance over her older NVidia GTX 1060 6 GB graphics card.
 

  • 20250402_220824.jpg
    20250402_220824.jpg
    243.7 KB · Views: 0
  • 20250402_191939.jpg
    20250402_191939.jpg
    295.1 KB · Views: 0
