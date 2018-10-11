FS- Brand New Ryzen Combo, Z390 Combo

I

IdentityCrisis

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 29, 2012
Messages
165
I have too much stuff, gotta sell a bunch of it. Some of this I am not sure what to ask for, I put a price up, make a reasonable offer if you think i'm way too high.

For sale: all prices are O.B.O. Shipping is not included unless stated:

Combos:

Ryzen 5 2600x, Stock Cooler, Box
Asus ROG B450F ATX motherboard w/ box and all accessories
2x8gb G.Skill Value RAM CL16. w/ box

Just Bought this combo Last Saturday, I can still return to Microcenter, so the price is firm as I would just be getting my money back. Has only been powered on long enough to flash the bios and set the RAM speed to 3200mhz.

$290 + Actual Shipping.


i7 9700K w/ box
Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Pro Motherboard w/ box and all accessories
2x8gb G.Skill Value RAM CL16 w/ box (new from above).

Parts Purchased December 2018, barely used for anything more than watching twitch and some gaming the first few months I had new machine setup. RAM is from above, I am keeping the HyperX RAM.

$530 Shipped O.B.O.

I will only sell one of the above combos and keep the other. I don't game much so It doesn't matter to me which I keep.



Hard Drives
1. Plextor M8PE 256gb PCI Express 4x NVME Drive - Boots on X58 as an OS Drive - $75
2. Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SSD - Barely used, ended up being a spare, went to m.2 drives - $60



Accessory Cards:

USB:

1. Startech Dual USB 3.1 (USB - C) PCIe Card - $15


Wireless

1. Asus PCE-
AC68 PCIexpress wireless card with external antenna - $30

Sound Cards


Other Stuff

1. Google Home Mini BNIB - $25

2. Zotac Z Box - Atom D525, wifi, 4gb ram no HDD - $30

3. Monoprice 4x2 HDMI Switch, 1080p, Brand New. - $30

4. Primoflex tubing 7/16 ID 5/8 OD clear w/ prep fluid and coolant additive BNIB - $25





I am new to selling on here, but have many transactions on ebay, OCN, NBR, and some rep of Heatware.

https://www.heatware.com/u/81078/to - IdentityCrisis

https://www.overclock.net/forum/itrader.php?u=25519 - Identitycrisis

http://forum.notebookreview.com/threads/identitycrisis-feedback-thread.727808/ - Identitycrisis

https://feedback.ebay.com/ws/eBayISAPI.dll?ViewFeedback2&userid=pballingamer2k2 - pballingamer2k2


All Prices are O.B.O. so feel free to make reasonable offers, discounts can be given for multiple items. Feel Free to ask questions, I have more pictures of some of the items. Combos can be broken up a little, but i'd like to keep it all together. Make me offers if you need something.

Accept Paypal - probably can get google payments too.

No trades

Thanks for looking!

SOLD ITEMS:

x5670, GA-x58-UD5, 18gb Corsair Dominator GT 2000mhz - $120 + Shipping SOLD

X79 Combo:

1. Asus P9X79 Pro Rev 1 w/ box, i/o plate, socket cover, and a couple cables
2. E5 1607 - 3.0 GHZ Quad Core -
3. Corsair Vengeance Black 4x4gb DDR3 1600mhz -

Combo Price - $200 Shipped O.B.O - SOLD

B450 Combo:

These have almost no runtime on them.

1. Asus ROG Strix B450, Almost new, comes with box and all accessories
2. Ryzen 5 1600 w/ cpu cooler and box
3. G.SKill Trident Z 2x8gb DDR4 3200mhz (F4-3200C16D-16GTZB)-

Combo Price - $300 Shipped firm - SOLD and shipped


2. 2 kits Corsair Vengeance - 2x4gb DDR3 1600mhz (CMZ8GX3M2A1600C8) - $30 - SOLD


Asus P6T Deluxe V2 Motherboard $125 + Shipping! SOLD
i7 920 - likely never overclocked - $10 - SOLD
i7 950 - Overclocks pretty well. has a ding in the IHS, ran it this way for a long time. - $10 - SOLD
6GB DDR3 (3x2gb) 1333mhz elpida memory - $10 - SOLD
MSI GTX 970 Gaming x - $110 - SOLD
eVGA GTS 250 (pair) one fan grinds slightly other is perfect - $52 Shipped for the pair, $30 each shipped - SOLD
1. Logitech G500 with complete weight set - $25 Shipped SOLD

4. Toshiba Satellite 14" Laptop - Original i3, 4gb Ram, SSD, Windows 10, not perfect but works great - $85 - SOLD


1. Sound Blaster Xfi (dell SB0880) - $25 sold
 

Attachments

Last edited:
I

IdentityCrisis

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 29, 2012
Messages
165
G500 sold - received a few messages about things, make me offers, would love to upgrade to coffee lake!
 
Last edited:
guitarslingerchris

guitarslingerchris

Failure is just success rounded down
Joined
Oct 29, 2004
Messages
6,521
Bump for a great seller! The G500 seems to be in brand new shape and was packed extremely well.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top