FS: Brand new Nintendo Switch + 8 Games bundle - $440: today only!

Will not ship first, and will only deal with people with established heatware or sufficient [H] tenure (my discretion).

FIFTEEN YEARS

Nintendo Switch + 8 Games bundle - $500 shipped



SUNDAY PRICE DROP - $440 TODAY ONLY!

I want to sell this as all one bundle .

---

ALL OF THESE GAMES ARE STILL IN SHRINKWRAP!

---

{ }

{ }

{ }

{ }

{ }

{ }

{ }

{ }

More to come!

Will not ship first, and will only deal with people with established heatware or sufficient [H] tenure (my discretion).

FIFTEEN YEARS

SOLD STUFF BELOW

EVGA GTX 950 2GB Dual Fan - $70 $60 shipped

SOLD TO FORUM MEMBER SamirD !







This card has probably only seen under a hundred hours of gaming. It was used in an HTPC to watch movies. I've owned it since new.



This card has probably only seen under a hundred hours of gaming. It was used in an HTPC to watch movies. I've owned it since new.

ASUS GTX 660 DirectCU II - $50 $40 shipped

SOLD TO FORUM MEMBER SamirD



Slick card, works great!



$60 $50 shipped

Sold to forum member PNY GTX 770 Triple Fan -$50 shippedSold to forum member Mthr1

Nice card, beefy cooler!





EGTX 780 FE- $85 shipped!

PRICE DROP: $75 shipped!

PRICE DROPPIEST: $60 SHIPPED







Bought this from a fellow forum member and used last year for a build. I've since replaced it with a 1660 Super, so this guy needs a new home. Very sharp looking card!







SOLD TO FORUM USER tanoli82 Bought this from a fellow forum member and used last year for a build. I've since replaced it with a 1660 Super, so this guy needs a new home. Very sharp looking card!



PRICE DROP - $80 SHIPPED

SOLD TO FORUM MEMBER Asus GTX 1060 3GB Dual Edition - $95 SHIPPEDPRICE DROP - $80 SHIPPEDSOLD TO FORUM MEMBER tanoli82





Bought from another forum member last summer. Used it in my all white HTPC build, great card!







SOLD to Asus STRIX GTX 1080 - $250 shippedSOLD to p_monks33



Fresh from RMA, card appears to be brand new in white box. Tested and verified working.









▼ Take everything below for $120 shipped! ▼



ALL SOLD to NobleX13

Core i5-2500 + Dell ATX motherboard - $50 shipped to the contiguous US







This was the heart of my UnRAID / Plex server until this morning. Motherboard is Dell but fits standard ATX. Note that this board only supports Sandy Bridge processors. Includes board with CPU installed. No IO shield.







Gigabyte H61-N-USB3 (ITX) + i5-3570k (relidded and lapped) combo - $60 shipped USPS to the contiguous US









This board and CPU was just pulled out of project "White Rabbit" (my all white RGB ITX build) yesterday afternoon. The CPU is a i5-3570k that I bought already delidded with a lapped heatspreader last year from [H] user

This board and CPU was just pulled out of project "White Rabbit" (my all white RGB ITX build) yesterday afternoon. The CPU is a i5-3570k that I bought already delidded with a lapped heatspreader last year from [H] user Ruiner - I relidded using Coollabs Liquid Ultra (metal liquid TIM) and red high temp RTV. I never overclocked this but it runs REALLY damn cool at stock speeds.

Board info @ Gigabyte's site



Comes with bare board as seen, 3570k in the socket (best to protect the pins anyway), and IO shield. Nothing more, nothing less. I'll clean the thermal grease off the CPU before shipping.



The board does have a Windows 10 Professional license tied to it - install Windows 10 Pro and choose 'I don't have a key' during setup. Once the machine is connected to the internet it will activate on it's own.





I7-3770 bare CPU - $40 shipped