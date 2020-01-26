FS: Brand new Nintendo Switch + 8 Games bundle - $440: today only!

    NoxTek

    NoxTek

    All prices are FIRM and include USPS Priority Mail shipping to anywhere in the continental US unless otherwise noted.
    Payment via PayPal Only at this time.

    Will not ship first, and will only deal with people with established heatware or sufficient [H] tenure (my discretion).

    Heatware: 106-0-0 (Proudly dealing for over FIFTEEN YEARS! - Since March of 2003!)
    e-mail: thegeekredneck AT gmail DOT com

    Nintendo Switch + 8 Games bundle - $500 shipped

    SUNDAY PRICE DROP - $440 TODAY ONLY!

    I want to sell this as all one bundle.

    I bought this Switch at the end of last summer and it sat in it's box unopened until now when i unpacked it to charge it and make sure it powers on. It's literally in brand new condition. There is also a third party wireless pro controller that again, has never been used being charging it up today.

    The bundle includes the following eight physical games, all of them brand new in shrinkwrap - never opened.

    --- ALL OF THESE GAMES ARE STILL IN SHRINKWRAP! ---

    Super Mario Oddessey
    Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
    New Super Mario Brothers U Deluxe
    Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
    Yoshi's Crafted World
    The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
    Bayonetta 2 (Includes Bayonetta 1)
    Crash N'Sane Trilogy

    20200126035021_IMG_2930.JPG 20200126035115_IMG_2931.JPG 20200126040137_IMG_2932.JPG 20200126040231_IMG_2933.JPG 20200126040329_IMG_2934.JPG 20200126032754_IMG_2929.JPG 20200126040502_IMG_2935.JPG

    PicsArt_01-26-04.56.40.jpg


    More to come!



    All prices are FIRM and include USPS Priority Mail shipping to anywhere in the continental US unless otherwise noted.
    Payment via PayPal Only at this time.

    Will not ship first, and will only deal with people with established heatware or sufficient [H] tenure (my discretion).

    Heatware: 106-0-0 (Proudly dealing for over FIFTEEN YEARS! - Since March of 2003!)
    e-mail: thegeekredneck AT gmail DOT com













    SOLD STUFF BELOW


    EVGA GTX 950 2GB Dual Fan - $70 $60 shipped
    SOLD TO FORUM MEMBER SamirD !



    This card has probably only seen under a hundred hours of gaming. It was used in an HTPC to watch movies. I've owned it since new.


    ASUS GTX 660 DirectCU II - $50 $40 shipped

    SOLD TO FORUM MEMBER SamirD !

    Slick card, works great!

    PNY GTX 770 Triple Fan - $60 $50 shipped
    Sold to forum member Mthr1 !



    Nice card, beefy cooler!


    EGTX 780 FE- $85 shipped!
    PRICE DROP: $75 shipped!
    PRICE DROPPIEST: $60 SHIPPED
    SOLD TO FORUM USER tanoli82 !


    Bought this from a fellow forum member and used last year for a build. I've since replaced it with a 1660 Super, so this guy needs a new home. Very sharp looking card!




    Asus GTX 1060 3GB Dual Edition - $95 SHIPPED
    PRICE DROP - $80 SHIPPED
    SOLD TO FORUM MEMBER tanoli82 !


    Bought from another forum member last summer. Used it in my all white HTPC build, great card!


    Asus STRIX GTX 1080 - $250 shipped
    SOLD to p_monks33 !


    Fresh from RMA, card appears to be brand new in white box. Tested and verified working.




    ▼ Take everything below for $120 shipped! ▼

    ALL SOLD to NobleX13 !

    Core i5-2500 + Dell ATX motherboard - $50 shipped to the contiguous US



    This was the heart of my UnRAID / Plex server until this morning. Motherboard is Dell but fits standard ATX. Note that this board only supports Sandy Bridge processors. Includes board with CPU installed. No IO shield.



    Gigabyte H61-N-USB3 (ITX) + i5-3570k (relidded and lapped) combo - $60 shipped USPS to the contiguous US




    This board and CPU was just pulled out of project "White Rabbit" (my all white RGB ITX build) yesterday afternoon. The CPU is a i5-3570k that I bought already delidded with a lapped heatspreader last year from [H] user Ruiner - I relidded using Coollabs Liquid Ultra (metal liquid TIM) and red high temp RTV. I never overclocked this but it runs REALLY damn cool at stock speeds.

    Board info @ Gigabyte's site

    Comes with bare board as seen, 3570k in the socket (best to protect the pins anyway), and IO shield. Nothing more, nothing less. I'll clean the thermal grease off the CPU before shipping.

    The board does have a Windows 10 Professional license tied to it - install Windows 10 Pro and choose 'I don't have a key' during setup. Once the machine is connected to the internet it will activate on it's own.


    I7-3770 bare CPU - $40 shipped


    Non-K, works great. Bare CPU only.
     
    NoxTek

    NoxTek

    bUmp!
     
    NoxTek

    NoxTek

    BuRMP!

    BuRMP!
     
    NoxTek

    NoxTek

    Someone made an offer and then left me hanging BuMP ....

    I don't have time or patience for that kind of business...

    upload_2019-10-23_14-25-42.png
     
    NoxTek

    NoxTek

    Hot diggity dawg!
     
    NoxTek

    NoxTek

    Boop!
     
    NoxTek

    NoxTek

    Price drop!
     
    NoxTek

    NoxTek

    Added Asus GeForce GTX 1060 3GB!
     
    NoxTek

    NoxTek

    Shoopitty!
     
    NoxTek

    NoxTek

    Bump!
     
    NoxTek

    NoxTek

    Price drop bump!
     
    NoxTek

    NoxTek

    Low low prices everyday, that's the Noxtek shopping way!
     
    NoxTek

    NoxTek

    Had some nibbles on the 1060 but no commitment yet!
     
    NoxTek

    NoxTek

    Price dropped on the 780!
     
    tanoli82

    tanoli82

    I will take 780 as well.
     
    NoxTek

    NoxTek

    Added: GTX 950, 770, and 660!
     
    tanoli82

    tanoli82

    I will ask my friends if someone interested to buy.
     
    NoxTek

    NoxTek

    Added huge discount if you buy the three GPUs together!
     
    NoxTek

    NoxTek

    Further discount TODAY ONLY if you buy all three cards currently listed for sale!

    $130 takes the GTX 950, GTX 770, and GTX 660!
     
    NoxTek

    NoxTek

    Good morning, campers!!!
     
    NoxTek

    NoxTek

    Good evening!
     
    NoxTek

    NoxTek

    Price drop if you take all three cards! $120 shipped for the GTX 950, 770, and 660!

    That's like getting one card for free!
     
    jlbenedict

    jlbenedict

    Crazy deal..
     
    NoxTek

    NoxTek

    Doink! Entertaining all offers on the remaining video cards either as a group or individually. I want them gone to new homes ASAP.
     
    NoxTek

    NoxTek

    PNY GTX 770 sold to Mthr1 !

    GTX 950 and 660 still available!
     
    Jawadali

    Jawadali

    Model number for the GTX 950? Want to check the card length spec. Thanks!
     
    NoxTek

    NoxTek

    I think all the video cards are SOLD now, thanks everyone for the interest!

    Also in keeping with my long standard of transparency:

    I made a huge boo-boo and accidentally swapped addresses for the Asus Strix GTX 1080 and the motherboard / cpu lot I had for sale last weekend. I want to personally thank p_monks33 and NobleX13 for their patience, understanding, and for helping me get this sorted ASAP. I still can't believe I goofed like that!
     
    souwen

    souwen

    free bump
     
    NoxTek

    NoxTek

    Added huge Nintendo switch bundle!
     
    NoxTek

    NoxTek

    Temporary price drop on the switch bundle - $440 today only!
     
