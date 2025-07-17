FS: Brand New Keychron V6 Wired Custom Mechanical Keyboard with Knob

Supercharged_Z06
2[H]4U
2FA
- Joined
- Nov 13, 2006
- Messages
- 3,605
Brand new, full-sized Keychron V6 Wired Custom Mechanical Keyboard with knob. I purchased this as an upgrade for the wife's PC, but she decided that she wanted to stick to her crusty 8 year old full-sized Logitech board. (Blew my mind as it is way past its prime... however, she's stubborn and a non-techie, so I didn't push it.) So anyway, this new keyboard is up for grabs! I bought it off Amazon, but the return window just expired - here's the product link for reference: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B2DPYVNT
Comes complete with all accessories. I did open the box up to examine it, but it has never been put to use. It's fully customizable (all the switches and keycaps can be easily swapped out with provided tool) and it is very highly rated on Amazon (4.7 out of 5 stars).
$75 shipped via USPS to lower 48. PayPal FF preferred, but Venmo also works.
Comes complete with all accessories. I did open the box up to examine it, but it has never been put to use. It's fully customizable (all the switches and keycaps can be easily swapped out with provided tool) and it is very highly rated on Amazon (4.7 out of 5 stars).
- Full sized Mechanical Keyboard (Sells on Amazon for $99.99 + tax)
- Supports QMK/VIA for key configuration / customization and key macros
- Switches can be hot-swapped / are replaceable - comes with tools to do so
- South-facing RGB backlighting designed to better illuminate the keyboard from the typist’s angle
- Backlighting can be turned off or configured to various modes, color selection, intensity, etc.
- Knob can be used for volume control and/or be customized for other functions (also has press/click feature)
- Comes with Keychron's factory lubed K Pro Red linear switches (They are very responsive and quiet)
- Compatible with Mac, Windows and Linux operating systems
- Case is solid black (non-transparent)
$75 shipped via USPS to lower 48. PayPal FF preferred, but Venmo also works.
Last edited:
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.