FS brand new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet (12th generation; 2022)

T

the_servicer

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 16, 2013
Messages
2,041
32 GB Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet
95 90 shipped or best offer
The box was never opened. Amazon does not ship these in shrink wrap, apparently.
Stored since 2023 in a smoke-free house. Originally purchased during a promotion as a "gift" to myself in case I decided to sell it. "Gift" means it should be ready for any Amazon account and not tied to my account.

I would consider the following in trade
  • iPad?

Zelle is preferred. Other payment methods are possible (and possibly faster). Prices include shipping within USA. Please have HeatWare.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top