FS brand new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet (12th generation; 2022)

the_servicer
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 16, 2013
- Messages
- 2,041
32 GB Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet
95 90 shipped or best offer
The box was never opened. Amazon does not ship these in shrink wrap, apparently.
Stored since 2023 in a smoke-free house. Originally purchased during a promotion as a "gift" to myself in case I decided to sell it. "Gift" means it should be ready for any Amazon account and not tied to my account.
I would consider the following in trade
Zelle is preferred. Other payment methods are possible (and possibly faster). Prices include shipping within USA. Please have HeatWare.
The box was never opened. Amazon does not ship these in shrink wrap, apparently.
Stored since 2023 in a smoke-free house. Originally purchased during a promotion as a "gift" to myself in case I decided to sell it. "Gift" means it should be ready for any Amazon account and not tied to my account.
I would consider the following in trade
- iPad?
Zelle is preferred. Other payment methods are possible (and possibly faster). Prices include shipping within USA. Please have HeatWare.
Last edited: