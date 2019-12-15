FS: Box of Networking Gear (Cisco/HP Switches, Cables, etc) - $300 SHIPPED

    rw3

    If you have any questions about anything included, please feel free to ask. Thanks!

    TAKE IT ALL FOR $300 SHIPPED

    SWITCHES/FIREWALLS/ACCESS POINTS

    NetGear ProSAFE 5 Port Gigabit Switch - 2 Included
    - Replaced in a customers house for UniFi switches
    - In great condition with original power adapters
    - GS105v5
    - One is missing a single foot

    TP Link 5-Port Gigabit Desktop Switch
    - Replaced in a customers house for UniFi switches
    - In great condition with original power adapter
    - TL-SG1005D Ver:5.0

    SONICWALL NSA 220 NETWORK SECURITY APPLIANCE
    - Great condition
    - No Power Supply Included
    - Software Version Unknown

    SONICPOINT Ni
    - Great condition
    - No Power Supply Included
    - Software Version Unknown

    Cisco Catalyst 2960-S Series 48-port PoE+ Switch (C2960S-48LPS-L) - 2 Included
    - Ports 49-52 are all SFP
    - Rack Ears Included
    - DoM of 20110824 and 20120724
    - Software Version Unknown

    Cisco Unified Communications 500 Series (UC560 with FXO)
    - Powers on but not tested
    - Rack Ears Included

    Cisco ASA 5505 Series Adaptive Security Appliance - 2 Included
    - 1 Power Supply Included

    HP ProCurve 1810-48G (J9660A) - 1 Included
    - Unit powers on and passes self test
    - Rack Ears Included
    - Software Version Unknown

    CAT6 Cables

    Commscope - ALL ARE USED, TESTED WORKING.
    UC1BBB2-09F005 - YELLOW - 5ft Non-Plenum - https://www.commscope.com/catalog/cable_assemblies/product_details.aspx?id=44934
    UC1BBB2-09F007 - YELLOW (x2) - 7ft Non-Plenum - https://www.commscope.com/catalog/cable_assemblies/product_details.aspx?id=44934&sayt=1
    UC1BBB2-09F009 - YELLOW - 9ft Non-Plenum - https://www.commscope.com/catalog/cable_assemblies/product_details.aspx?id=44934&sayt=1
    UC1BBB2-0ZF015 - BLUE (x2) - 15ft Non-Plenum - https://www.commscope.com/catalog/cable_assemblies/product_details.aspx?id=44903
    UC1BBB2-0ZF010 - BLUE - 10ft Non-Plenum - https://www.commscope.com/catalog/cable_assemblies/product_details.aspx?id=44903
    UC1BBB2-08F015 - WHITE - 15ft Non-Plenum - https://www.commscope.com/catalog/cable_assemblies/product_details.aspx?id=44933&sayt=1
    UC1BBB2-08F007 - WHITE - 7ft Non-Plenum - https://www.commscope.com/catalog/cable_assemblies/product_details.aspx?id=44933&sayt=1
    5e - UC1DDD2-0ZF003 - BLUE - 3ft Non-Plenum - https://www.commscope.com/catalog/cable_assemblies/product_details.aspx?id=44882&sayt=1

    Panduit - USED, TESTED WORKING
    UTPSP5BUY - 5ft Blue CAT6 UTP 24AWG - https://www.panduit.com/en/products...-cords-accessories/patch-cords/utpsp5buy.html

    FS.com (Fiber Store)
    15ft CAT6 (24AWG) Blue - Product ID: 70642 - x4 New - https://www.fs.com/products/70642.html
    6in CAT6 (24AWG) White - Product ID: 70714 - x3 New, 1x Open Box - https://www.fs.com/products/70714.html
    6in CAT6 (24AWG) Blue - Product ID: 70709 - x1 New, 2x Open Box - https://www.fs.com/products/70709.html
    1ft CAT6 (24AWG) White - Product ID: 70722 - x3, 1x Open Box - https://www.fs.com/products/70722.html
    1ft CAT6 (24AWG) Blue - Product ID: 70717 - x9 Open Box - https://www.fs.com/products/70717.html
    16ft CAT6 (28AWG) Slim Black - Product ID: 71905 - x1 - https://www.fs.com/products/71905.html
    2ft CAT6 (24AWG) Green - Product ID: 70591 - x1 Open Box - https://www.fs.com/products/70591.html
    2ft CAT6 (24AWG) Gray - Product ID: 70586 - x1 Open Box - https://www.fs.com/products/70586.html
    2ft CAT6 (24AWG) Purple - Product ID: 70590 - x1 Open Box - https://www.fs.com/products/70590.html
    2ft CAT6 (24AWG) Red - Product ID: 70589 - x1 Open Box - https://www.fs.com/products/70589.html
    2ft CAT6 (24AWG) Yellow - Product ID: 70593 - x1 Open Box - https://www.fs.com/products/70593.html

    CAT5e Cables

    Commscope - USED, TESTED WORKING
    UC1DDD2-0ZF003 - BLUE - 3ft Non-Plenum -https://www.commscope.com/catalog/cable_assemblies/product_details.aspx?id=44882&sayt=1

    Polycom
    NEW Polycom 2457-17977-001 CAT 5e, Shielded, 25ft - x14 - https://www.provantage.com/poly-polycom-2457-17977-001~7POL90VT.htm
    NEW Polycom 2457-17977-007 CAT 5e, Shielded, 7ft - x4 - https://www.provantage.com/poly-plantronics-2457-17977-007~7PLAA1QY.htm

    Avaya
    NEW Avaya CAT 5e Cable, 14ft - x13
     
