FS: Borderlands 4 Steam code. Must have Nvidia 50xx card - $35

njp142

Mar 14, 2008
178
I’m selling a Borderlands 4 code. I got it with my GPU purchase but it’s not my kind of game. You need an Nvidia 5000 series card to claim it

Payment would be with PayPal and then I’d send the code. My Heat is njp142.
 
