FS: Borderlands 4 PC Video Game - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Required **E-Code Delivery** $40 paypal/zelle

- $40 to paypal or zell
- https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/campaigns/borderlands-4-bundle/redemption-instructions/
- You need NVIDIA RTX 50 series card
- Note: The code is case sensitive and must be entered exactly as displayed. This e-mail and code cannot be replaced if lost or deleted.
- Please read the instructions carefully.
- Install your qualified graphics card.
- 2. Update or install the latest version of the NVIDIA app.
- 3. Open and log in to the NVIDIA app.
- 4. Go to “REDEEM”.
- 5. Enter your bundle code from your qualifying bundle purchase.
- 6. Follow the remaining instructions on screen to sign in through your Steam account..
- 7. Select “REDEEM” to redeem Borderlands 4 to your Steam account.
- 8. LAUNCH Steam to begin installation.
- Borderlands 4 GeForce RTX 50 Series Bundle. Valid on select NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, 5070 desktop system or graphics card, or laptop with a GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU, RTX 5080
Laptop GPU, RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU, RTX 5070 Laptop GPU.