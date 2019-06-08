FS: Borderlands 3, Outerworlds, Xbox Game Pass, Tubing

Shipping is via USPS First Class or Priority within the US. All items are working and sold as is. I am located in Alpharetta, GA and accept Zelle (banks' version of PayPal), Bitcoin or PayPal.
My feedback:
Heatware | eBay
$25 - Borderlands 3 + (In-Game) AMD Echo Device Communicator - PC Digital Download - Delivered to your email
$15 - Outerworlds - PC Digital Download - Delivered to your email
$10 emailed - Microsoft - 3 Months to Xbox Game Pass for PC
$15 shipped - ICY DOCK 2.5" to 3.5" Bay SATA HDD & SSD Converter / Mounting Kit /Bracket (MB882SP-1S-1B)
$10 shipped - IO Crest 2 Port SATA III PCI-Express x1 Card (SY-PEX40039)
$10 shipped - XSPC FLX Tubing 7/16" ID, 5/8" OD, Clear, For PC Water Cooling 2 meter
**********SOLD**********
$50 shipped - Used Cooler Master Master Watt 650W Semi-Fanless Silencio Fan, Semi-Modular 80 PLUS Bronze Power Supply
(SOLD) $700 shipped - Used AMD Ryzen 9 3950X - Owned for <1 months. Undervolted the whole time. Comes in retail box with all original accessories. FYI, you need to supply your own cooler for this beast - AMD does not supply one.
(SOLD) $450 shipped - Used AMD Ryzen 9 3900X - Owned for <3 months. Undervolted basically the whole time. I upgraded to a 3950X. Comes in retail box with stock Wraith Prism cooler. Also includes a digital coupon for 2 free games (The Outer Worlds and Borderlands 3) and 3 month 2019 Xbox Game Pass for PC.
(SOLD) $90 shipped - MSI X470 Gaming Plus Motherboard - New board from RMA. Has all unused, original accessories. Awesome board,
(SOLD) $125 shipped - Crucial Ballistix Elite 3600MHz DDR4 CL16 Memory Kit 16GB (2x8GB) PC4-28800
This listing if for a used kit of Crucial Ballistix Elite 3600MHz DDR4 CL16-18-18-38 1.35V DDR4. I have owned these for about 2 months and had no problems running these at XMP 2.0 performance settings with a Gen2 Ryzen CPU. YMMV. These are made by Micron - a quality American memory manufacturer that has been around for over 40 years. Does not include original box.
$75 shipped - Swiftech MCP 355 12v DC Watercooling Pump w/Alphacool Plexi top - Pump works great. The plexi top has several stress fractures, but still no problems. Pump can work with different tops ($2-30), which are designed to improve flow rates.
$20 shipped - 8 x Bitspower True Silver G1/4 Compression Fitting 7/16" ID 5/8" OD - BP-SLCPF-CC6 - Retail for $12.99 each. However, I think most of the silver layer has worn off, due to the galvanic corrosion between these and the copper in my loop. These kept my water loop clean for about 2.5 years, without needing to change the water (both natural biocides). Also includes 1 x Bitspower G 1/4" Silver Shiny Rotary 45 Degree IG 1/4" Adapter (BP-45R) - originally $9.99.
(SOLD) $70 shipped - MSI X370 Gaming Plus - comes with I/O plate only. Also, the stock heatsink mounting clips have been replaced with yellow ones.
(SOLD) $200 shipped - Sapphire Radeon™ RX Vega 56 8GB (flashed to Vega 64) - reference card with Samsung memory. Flashed to Vega 64 speeds. Stock bios can be set with a flip of the switch.
(SOLD) $60 shipped - LG G5 H830 (T-Mobile) - Great phone. Fast processor. Has a second rear camera for taking widescreen pictures. Front and screen are in mint condition - I had a glass screen protector on it and left the plastic on the fascia (both removed). I kept it in an Otterbox, but there are some scratches on the back. Comes with an unused, plastic screen protector, SIM card remover and USB-C cable - no adapter.
(SOLD) $80 shipped - 16GB (2 x 8GB) CORSAIR Vengeance RGB DDR4 3000 (PC4-24000) CL15 -Bling bling
(SOLD) $60 Shipped - AMD Ryzen 5 1400 4-Core 3.2 GHz (3.4 GHz Turbo) Socket AM4 65W - Ships with heatsink/fan.
(SOLD) $15 shipped - Samsung SSD 830 128GB 2..5" SATA-III MLC Hard Drive
(SOLD) $80 shipped - i7-920 Bundle:
**********SOLD**********
My feedback:
Heatware | eBay
$25 - Borderlands 3 + (In-Game) AMD Echo Device Communicator - PC Digital Download - Delivered to your email
$15 - Outerworlds - PC Digital Download - Delivered to your email
$10 emailed - Microsoft - 3 Months to Xbox Game Pass for PC
$15 shipped - ICY DOCK 2.5" to 3.5" Bay SATA HDD & SSD Converter / Mounting Kit /Bracket (MB882SP-1S-1B)
$10 shipped - IO Crest 2 Port SATA III PCI-Express x1 Card (SY-PEX40039)
$10 shipped - XSPC FLX Tubing 7/16" ID, 5/8" OD, Clear, For PC Water Cooling 2 meter
**********SOLD**********
$50 shipped - Used Cooler Master Master Watt 650W Semi-Fanless Silencio Fan, Semi-Modular 80 PLUS Bronze Power Supply
- Semi-Fanless up till 15% load
- Dual Forward and DC-to-DC circuit design
- More Conductive PCI-e Cables
- 80 PLUS Bronze Certified
- Durable LDB bearing
(SOLD) $700 shipped - Used AMD Ryzen 9 3950X - Owned for <1 months. Undervolted the whole time. Comes in retail box with all original accessories. FYI, you need to supply your own cooler for this beast - AMD does not supply one.
(SOLD) $450 shipped - Used AMD Ryzen 9 3900X - Owned for <3 months. Undervolted basically the whole time. I upgraded to a 3950X. Comes in retail box with stock Wraith Prism cooler. Also includes a digital coupon for 2 free games (The Outer Worlds and Borderlands 3) and 3 month 2019 Xbox Game Pass for PC.
(SOLD) $90 shipped - MSI X470 Gaming Plus Motherboard - New board from RMA. Has all unused, original accessories. Awesome board,
(SOLD) $125 shipped - Crucial Ballistix Elite 3600MHz DDR4 CL16 Memory Kit 16GB (2x8GB) PC4-28800
This listing if for a used kit of Crucial Ballistix Elite 3600MHz DDR4 CL16-18-18-38 1.35V DDR4. I have owned these for about 2 months and had no problems running these at XMP 2.0 performance settings with a Gen2 Ryzen CPU. YMMV. These are made by Micron - a quality American memory manufacturer that has been around for over 40 years. Does not include original box.
$75 shipped - Swiftech MCP 355 12v DC Watercooling Pump w/Alphacool Plexi top - Pump works great. The plexi top has several stress fractures, but still no problems. Pump can work with different tops ($2-30), which are designed to improve flow rates.
$20 shipped - 8 x Bitspower True Silver G1/4 Compression Fitting 7/16" ID 5/8" OD - BP-SLCPF-CC6 - Retail for $12.99 each. However, I think most of the silver layer has worn off, due to the galvanic corrosion between these and the copper in my loop. These kept my water loop clean for about 2.5 years, without needing to change the water (both natural biocides). Also includes 1 x Bitspower G 1/4" Silver Shiny Rotary 45 Degree IG 1/4" Adapter (BP-45R) - originally $9.99.
(SOLD) $70 shipped - MSI X370 Gaming Plus - comes with I/O plate only. Also, the stock heatsink mounting clips have been replaced with yellow ones.
(SOLD) $200 shipped - Sapphire Radeon™ RX Vega 56 8GB (flashed to Vega 64) - reference card with Samsung memory. Flashed to Vega 64 speeds. Stock bios can be set with a flip of the switch.
(SOLD) $60 shipped - LG G5 H830 (T-Mobile) - Great phone. Fast processor. Has a second rear camera for taking widescreen pictures. Front and screen are in mint condition - I had a glass screen protector on it and left the plastic on the fascia (both removed). I kept it in an Otterbox, but there are some scratches on the back. Comes with an unused, plastic screen protector, SIM card remover and USB-C cable - no adapter.
(SOLD) $80 shipped - 16GB (2 x 8GB) CORSAIR Vengeance RGB DDR4 3000 (PC4-24000) CL15 -Bling bling
(SOLD) $60 Shipped - AMD Ryzen 5 1400 4-Core 3.2 GHz (3.4 GHz Turbo) Socket AM4 65W - Ships with heatsink/fan.
(SOLD) $15 shipped - Samsung SSD 830 128GB 2..5" SATA-III MLC Hard Drive
(SOLD) $80 shipped - i7-920 Bundle:
- Intel Core i7-920 2.66GHz Quad-Core Processor
- MSI MS-7593 X58M SLI Motherboard LGA 1366 I/O Plate
- Koolance CPU-345 CPU Water Block (LGA 1366) - Also supports AMD sockets AM2, AM2+, AM3, 1207(F), 754, 939, 940 and Intel socket 771, 603, 604, 478, 775, etc.
- 12GB (3x4GB) Ballistix Tactical Tracer DDR3 1600 MT/s (PC3-12800) 8-8-8-24 @1.5V UDIMM 240-Pin Memory (P/N BLT4G3D1608DT2TXOB)
- 6GB OCZ Intel XMP Edition DDR3 (PC3-12800) 8-8-8 @1.65v (P/N OCZ3X1600LV8GK) - may have memory errors and may have problems working with the Ballistix Tactical Tracer.
**********SOLD**********
Attachments
-
480.1 KB Views: 0
-
439.1 KB Views: 0
-
263.9 KB Views: 0
-
687.9 KB Views: 0
Last edited: