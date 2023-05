FS: BNIB XBOX Series S 512GB - $215

Price: $215 shippedIt's an Xbox Series S, not much else to it. Bought it on sale a while back and eventually decided to get the X instead. As I'm past the return date, selling the Series S - brand new, never opened, still sealed.Heat under cesium666 (62-0-0)eBay under cesium2k3 (233-0-0)I ship to anywhere in the US and take non-CC paypal or zelle. I will NOT ship first.