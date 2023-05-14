FS: BNIB XBOX Series S 512GB - $200

C

cesium666

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 19, 2006
Messages
4,514
XBOX Series S 512GB - BNIB/Sealed
Price: $200 shipped

It's an Xbox Series S, not much else to it. Bought it on sale a while back and eventually decided to get the X instead. As I'm past the return date, selling the Series S - brand new, never opened, still sealed.

nVidia GTX 1070 Founders edition
Price: $OLD

Purchased this GTX 1070 several years ago and just upgraded, hence the sale. Works perfectly and have always run it with a slight undervolt. I don't have the original box anymore, but will send it in another GPU box so it is properly protected.

Found: Synology DS220+

Heat under cesium666 (63-0-0)
eBay under cesium2k3 (233-0-0)

I ship to anywhere in the US and take non-CC paypal or zelle. I will NOT ship first.
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20230509_142321379 - Copy.jpg
    PXL_20230509_142321379 - Copy.jpg
    226.6 KB · Views: 1
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top