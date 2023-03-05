FS: BNIB Samsung Galaxy Watch5 & MSI GS77 2023 Gaming Laptop (i7 12700h • 16gb DDR5 • 1tb SSD • RTX 3060)

Zoop99
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jun 13, 2012
- Messages
- 1,418
Local is near U of M, or A2 Ypsi area. Have some expenses coming up so these need to go! I ship within 24 hours of sale with tracking provided.
https://www.heatware.com/u/120481
Besides Heatware, am actually 1 of the mods of www.reddit.com/r/hardwareswap
BNIB Samsung Galaxy Watch5 (pink gold) (2023)
This is sealed new in box. I won this in a raffle and just don't need/want it.
40mm, Pink Gold and sealed new. I can provide the original samsung receipt for warranty purposes.
159 shipped (thats way cheaper than retail and even cheaper than ebay and comes with original samsung invoice receipt sealed new)
MSI GS77 2023 Gaming Laptop (2023) - Used but like new condition
Core i7-12700H (14 total cores, up to 4.70ghz turbo)
GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 Laptop GPU (Full power wattage gpu)
16 GB Dual Channel 4800mhz DDR5
1TB NVMe SSD Gen4x4
Thunderbolt 4
Absolute beast of a laptop. I got this because I had several business trips planned for work but unfortunately were cancelled. Such is life.
Was in a laptop sleeve for its entire life. 100% flawless condition, I've used this a grand total of maybe 6 times. Looks and feels brand new.
799 shipped
https://www.heatware.com/u/120481
Besides Heatware, am actually 1 of the mods of www.reddit.com/r/hardwareswap
BNIB Samsung Galaxy Watch5 (pink gold) (2023)
This is sealed new in box. I won this in a raffle and just don't need/want it.
40mm, Pink Gold and sealed new. I can provide the original samsung receipt for warranty purposes.
159 shipped (thats way cheaper than retail and even cheaper than ebay and comes with original samsung invoice receipt sealed new)
MSI GS77 2023 Gaming Laptop (2023) - Used but like new condition
Core i7-12700H (14 total cores, up to 4.70ghz turbo)
GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 Laptop GPU (Full power wattage gpu)
16 GB Dual Channel 4800mhz DDR5
1TB NVMe SSD Gen4x4
Thunderbolt 4
Absolute beast of a laptop. I got this because I had several business trips planned for work but unfortunately were cancelled. Such is life.
Was in a laptop sleeve for its entire life. 100% flawless condition, I've used this a grand total of maybe 6 times. Looks and feels brand new.
799 shipped