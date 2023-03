FS: BNIB Samsung Galaxy Watch5 & MSI GS77 2023 Gaming Laptop (i7 12700h • 16gb DDR5 • 1tb SSD • RTX 3060)

BNIB Samsung Galaxy Watch5 (pink gold) (2023)

159 shipped (thats way cheaper than retail and even cheaper than ebay and comes with original samsung invoice receipt sealed new)

MSI GS77 2023 Gaming Laptop (2023) - Used but like new condition

799 shipped

Besides Heatware, am actually 1 of the mods of www.reddit.com/r/hardwareswap This is sealed new in box. I won this in a raffle and just don't need/want it.40mm, Pink Gold and sealed new. I can provide the original samsung receipt for warranty purposes.CoreGeForce1TB NVMe SSD Gen4x4Absolute beast of a laptop. I got this because I had several business trips planned for work but unfortunately were cancelled. Such is life.Was in a laptop sleeve for its entire life. 100% flawless condition, I've used this a grand total of maybe 6 times. Looks and feels brand new.