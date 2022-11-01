FS: BNIB Samsung 980 Pro PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD 2TB

Mad Maxx
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Apr 12, 2016
- Messages
- 6,422
I'm the original owner of the brand new sealed/unopened Samsung 980 PCIe 4.0 Pro NVMe SSD 2TB. I meant to return it a couple months ago, but completely forgot about it. My carelessness is your chance to get this flagship level NVMe SSD at a great price.
$200 shipped USPS
Packed for immediate shipping
Heatware feedback: 100% MadMaxx77
PM for my PayPal or any questions. Thanks!
