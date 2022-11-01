FS: BNIB Samsung 980 Pro PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD 2TB

$200 shipped USPS





Heatware feedback: 100%



PM for my PayPal or any questions. Thanks! Packed for immediate shippingHeatware feedback: 100% MadMaxx77 PM for my PayPal or any questions. Thanks!

I'm the original owner of the brand new sealed/unopened Samsung 980 PCIe 4.0 Pro NVMe SSD 2TB. I meant to return it a couple months ago, but completely forgot about it. My carelessness is your chance to get this flagship level NVMe SSD at a great price.