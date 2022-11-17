FS: BNIB Ryzen 5 5500 AM4 CPU

I accept PayPal F&F, Venmo, or Cash App. Shipping via USPS. Shipping to AK/HI extra. Heatware (297-0-0)
All items are in excellent working condition and come from a clean, smoke-free environment.
Prices are firm.
SOLD:
Photos:
- AMD Ryzen 5 5500 AM4 CPU - $80 shipped
- Brand new, factory-sealed. Includes wraith stealth cooler.
Intel Rocket Lake CPU/MB Combo - $200 shipped SOLD!
Core i9-11900 QS CPU
- QWJD Stepping. Identical clocks and boost behavior to a retail chip. Identifies in the motherboard BIOS and within Windows as the retail SKU.
ASUS ROG STRIX Z590-A GAMING WIFI Motherboard
Used, in mint condition. Includes all original accessores and retail box as if new. Board was purchased brand new from Newegg.com back in August. I have the original invoice and would be happy to assist with an RMA in the future if needed.
