FS: BNIB RTX 5080 FE

E

EnderW

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Sep 25, 2003
Messages
11,343
Have a brand new, sealed in box RTX 5080 FE. Just want my money back. $1100 shipped. Accept Zelle only.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_4401.jpeg
    IMG_4401.jpeg
    278.2 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_4402.jpeg
    IMG_4402.jpeg
    392.1 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_4403.jpeg
    IMG_4403.jpeg
    352.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_4404.jpeg
    IMG_4404.jpeg
    469.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_4406.jpeg
    IMG_4406.jpeg
    385.3 KB · Views: 0
