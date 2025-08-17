FS: BNIB RTX 5080 FE, Intel i5-14600K, WD Black SN850X 2TB, AMD 7950X, Noctua U9S Chromax, Dell/Gigabyte 4K Monitors

Have the following items for sale. Accept PayPal FF or Zelle only.
- RTX 5080 FE, brand new, sealed. $1000 shipped
- Intel i5-14600K, brand new, sealed $190 shipped
- WD Black SN850X, brand new, sealed $110 shipped
- AMD 7950X, used, no issues, retail box. $315 shipped
- Noctua U9S Chromax, used, no issues, retail box, $60 shipped
- 2x Dell S2721QS Monitor 27-inch 4K, used, excellent condition, stands never even taken out of box. Pictures soon. $200 shipped each.
- Gigabyte M28U 28" 4K UHD IPS LED Gaming Monitor w/ Speakers, KVM, 144Hz FreeSync, used, no issues. Pictures soon. $250 shipped.
