FS: BNIB Nintendo Alarmo, Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot Xbox/PC Gamepad

Brand new Nintendo Alarmo. Kiddos have no interest in this so up for sale. These are $110 new, save on price and tax. Brand new in box:







Up for sale is my Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot PC/Xbox game pad. It has a pretty cool feature where you can rotation the sticks and buttons to convert from the standard layout to a 6-button with dpad configuration. Also has adjustable triggers locks, support for multiple profiles, PC connectivity with the 2.4Ghz dongle and Bluetooth, and Xbox connectivity via USB-C. Comes with the controller itself, dongle and original box. Battery is built in and still holds a great charge.





Brand new Nintendo Alarmo - $100 shipped, PayPal F&F only please.Up for sale is my Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot PC/Xbox game pad. It has a pretty cool feature where you can rotation the sticks and buttons to convert from the standard layout to a 6-button with dpad configuration. Also has adjustable triggers locks, support for multiple profiles, PC connectivity with the 2.4Ghz dongle and Bluetooth, and Xbox connectivity via USB-C. Comes with the controller itself, dongle and original box. Battery is built in and still holds a great charge.

Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot - $70 shipped. PayPal F&F, please. Price includes shipping.

H E A T W A R E

I have too many handhelds and this one has to go. It is the 1TB/16GB Legion Go model with bunch of extras. Purchased last year via Best Buy, it was an new open box model. I paid a verification fee from Lenovo and bought an extended and accidental warranty that expires at the end of October 2026.

Also included is the original box with Lenovo case, a new screen protector (one already installed), a case purchased from Amazon that can hold additional accessories, and at tomtoc bag that is specifically molded for the Legion Go. All original accessories are included plus extras, a rubber grip that the entire handheld fits in, a 3rd party grip connector, and the official Lenovo USB-C chargeable grip connector (you detach the joycon-like grips and attach it to this to make it like a single controller),

1TB Lenovo Legion Go Package - SOLD





8BitDo Mechanical Keyboard Ended up buying the Halo/Xbox Edition and don't need multiple keyboards. Bought new via Woot a year ago, this keyboard comes with the original box/packaging, 2 big buttons, and cables. This keyboard has a built-in battery for wireless connectivity via the included 2.4Ghz dongle and Bluetooth. Wired connectivity is via the included USB-C to USB cable.

8BitDo wireless/wireless keyboard - $SOLD

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------