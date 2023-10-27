FS: BNIB - MSI RTX 4070 Ventus 2x White $518 shipped (Alan Wake 2 code included as well!)

Card is here -
https://www.newegg.com/msi-geforce-rtx-4070-rtx-4070-ventus-2x-white-12g-oc/p/N82E16814137833
Brand new from Newegg. UPC will be missing for rebate. Decided on a different card. I will include Alan Wake 2 code as well!
$518 shipped Paypal F&F!
Heatware under SLK
Thanks!
https://www.newegg.com/msi-geforce-rtx-4070-rtx-4070-ventus-2x-white-12g-oc/p/N82E16814137833
Brand new from Newegg. UPC will be missing for rebate. Decided on a different card. I will include Alan Wake 2 code as well!
$518 shipped Paypal F&F!
Heatware under SLK
Thanks!