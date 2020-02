FS: BNIB MSI RTX 2060 Super Armor OC $350 offers welcome

I have a brand new sealed in box GeForce RTX 2060 Super Ventus OC that I got a few months back. Never built it and could use the dollars elsewhere.Price: $350 shipped USPS priority. Absolute lowest price i will go. Warranty by MSI until 8//14/2022Heat: tnt3k Ventus sold. Realized other was an Armor 2060 Super1080ti sold