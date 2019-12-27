FS: BNIB MSI RTX 2060 Super Armor OC $350 offers welcome

tnt3k

tnt3k

I have a brand new sealed in box GeForce RTX 2060 Super Ventus OC that I got a few months back. Never built it and could use the dollars elsewhere.

Price: $350 shipped USPS priority. Absolute lowest price i will go. Warranty by MSI until 8//14/2022

Heat: tnt3k

Ventus sold. Realized other was an Armor 2060 Super
1080ti sold
 
M

melk

Wish I could justify these for my kids rigs. and yeah I bought the same model from Kirby. It works great and I've been able to OC it nicely (both core and memory)
 
