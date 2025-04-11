FS: BNIB MSI GeForce RTX 5080 16G Shadow 3X OC at Cost

T

trikat

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 5, 2006
Messages
319
💲 Payment methods: PayPal F&F (Personal)
📦 UPS, USPS, or FedEx - From NC (Whichever is cheapest)
💯 Heatware +47 | Hardwareswap trades: 5 | SteamGameSwap trades: 20+ | ebay rating 1815 | 2FA enabled

🆕 New Sealed MSI GeForce RTX 5080 16G Shadow 3X OC at Cost
$1340 + shipping (DM your zip code)
Front | Back | Left | Right | Cost
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top