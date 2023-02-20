FS: BNIB Klipsch Cinema 600 Sound Bar with 10" Wireless Subwoofer (Local Pickup 48314) $350 OBO

C

ClockerXP

Gawd
Joined
Jan 6, 2005
Messages
615
Crazy story but Amazon sent me this unit by mistake and, after contacting them twice via chat, they keep telling me I can keep it! Turns out an order I placed in June was shipped before I cancelled the order but it never showed up until this past Friday. In the meantime, Amazon had provided me with a refund. Looking at the labels, it looks like USPS was holding onto the package since June after it received it from UPS (8 months)!

BTW, I did end up buying another one in July and have been using it since. Love it! The sub is awesome.

$350 OBO. BNIB Located in 48314. Cash / Local pickup only.
 

Attachments

  • 20230217_173318.jpg
    20230217_173318.jpg
    292.9 KB · Views: 1
  • 20230217_191247.jpg
    20230217_191247.jpg
    373.3 KB · Views: 1
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top