FS: BNIB Klipsch Cinema 600 Sound Bar with 10" Wireless Subwoofer (Local Pickup 48314) $350 OBO

Crazy story but Amazon sent me this unit by mistake and, after contacting them twice via chat, they keep telling me I can keep it! Turns out an order I placed in June was shipped before I cancelled the order but it never showed up until this past Friday. In the meantime, Amazon had provided me with a refund. Looking at the labels, it looks like USPS was holding onto the package since June after it received it from UPS (8 months)!



BTW, I did end up buying another one in July and have been using it since. Love it! The sub is awesome.



$350 OBO . BNIB Located in 48314. Cash / Local pickup only.