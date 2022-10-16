FS: BNIB Google Pixel 6A 128GB, Dell Latitude 3390 2-in-1 Touch Screen

K

kyang357

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 18, 2006
Messages
1,825
My heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/47839/to

Pixel 6A charcoal
New, sealed in retail box
Unlocked

Zelle $280 shipped
Paypal G&S $290 shipped
I have a PP Business account, cannot accept F&F


Dell Latitude 3390 2-in-1 Touch Screen with Dell 45 watt charger
Zelle $120 shipped
PP G&S $125 shipped
  • good working condition
  • will have scratches
  • fresh Win10 install
Specs:
  • i3-6006U
  • 8gb ram
  • 256gb sata ssd
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20221015_235736895.jpg
    PXL_20221015_235736895.jpg
    249.4 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221015_235904112.jpg
    PXL_20221015_235904112.jpg
    338 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221016_160947892.jpg
    PXL_20221016_160947892.jpg
    399.4 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221016_155502280.jpg
    PXL_20221016_155502280.jpg
    323.8 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221016_155554912.jpg
    PXL_20221016_155554912.jpg
    644.9 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221016_155620067.jpg
    PXL_20221016_155620067.jpg
    617.7 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221016_155652069.jpg
    PXL_20221016_155652069.jpg
    417.7 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221016_155659984.jpg
    PXL_20221016_155659984.jpg
    451.7 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221016_160238212.jpg
    PXL_20221016_160238212.jpg
    467.6 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221016_045046543.jpg
    PXL_20221016_045046543.jpg
    528.6 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221016_045228847.jpg
    PXL_20221016_045228847.jpg
    543.5 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221016_045351382.jpg
    PXL_20221016_045351382.jpg
    479.1 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top