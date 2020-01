EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER XC ULTRA GAMING Overclocked Dual-Fan - $450

Heat: klinkmanPayment: paypal, amazon, whateverDecided not to do the build that this card was meant for.Price includes shipping and payment can be paypal, amazon card, check, whatever.For Sale:Model: 08G-P4-3173-KR . THIS ONE Brand new in sealed box. Nothing registered.