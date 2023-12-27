FS: BNIB BitsPower Gigabyte X470 monoblock and Gigabyte 2080Ti full coverage waterblock

ChineseStunna

Jan 11, 2002
398
Good holidays to all!

I have the following items left over from a previous build, both brand new sealed and unused, prices are without fees/shipping:
  1. Monoblock designed for Gigabyte X470 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard $50
    1. Model BP-MBGAX47AG7 - https://www.performance-pcs.com/wat...ck-for-gigabyte-x470-aorus-gaming-7-wifi.html
  2. Waterblock designed for Gigabyte 2080 Ti Extreme $60
    1. Model BP-VG2080TIGA - https://shop.bitspower.com/index.php?route=product/product&path=349&product_id=7246
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/9815/to

Thanks for looking!
 
