FS: BNIB Apple Watch Series 4 40mm, 32" LG 144Hz FreeSync 2 gaming monitor, Lot of 2.5" laptop drives (4.6 TB), Business class laptops

Alright, let's get on with it.
Apple Watch
BNIB Apple Watch Series 4 40mm Space Gray Aluminum GPS w/black sport loop - $280 shipped
Lot of 11 Laptop 2.5" Hard Drives
Rather sell these as a bundle. After upgrading all of my laptops to SSDs I ended up with these. Just plugged them all in to do basic health checks and wipe the partitions before shipping.
All are SATA, of course.
2 x 750 GB 7,200 rpm
4 x 500 GB mostly 7,200 rpm
2 x 320 GB 5,400 rpm
1 x 250 GB 7,200 rpm
1 x 160 GB 5,400 rpm
1 x 80 GB 5,400 rpm
Only two Seagates in the whole mix and they seem to be working fine.
Take all for $90 shipped
SSDs
All sold for now.
Laptops
HP EliteBook 8460p - all gone for now - check back, I might list my personal one
4 GB RAM
128 GB SSD
14.0" 1600x900 screen (factory upgrade from 1366x768)
AMD Radeon HD 6470M graphics
DVD+/-RW
HP HD webcam
DisplayPort and VGA ports
Bluetooth
3 x USB + 1 USB/eSATA combo port
SD/MMC slot
Intel 82579LM Gigabit NIC and Intel Centrino Advanced-N 6205 wifi
Will come with fresh, activated Win 10 Pro install unless you'd rather have Win 7 Pro (simply request).
HP EliteBook 8740w - $250 shipped? Found one on eBay for $525 and it has less memory and a weaker GPU. Look them up and I think you'll see why I arrived at this price - they range from $200-$540.
Battery appears to be toast so you'll need one if you want to use it unplugged which...well, mobile workstations tend to drink power.
i7-740QM (1.73 base clocks, 2.93 boost clocks)
12 GB RAM
480 GB SSD
nVidia Quadro 5000M
Backlit keyboard
17" IPS DreamColor display (1920x1200)
HP EliteBook 8760w - $250 shipped? (I found one one eBay for $235, no charger included, "a lot" of scuffs and scratches and that one had not been tested - only powered on to BIOS)
Good battery
i7-2720QM (2.20 base clocks, 3.30 boost clocks)
8 GB RAM
275 GB SSD (this laptop has 2 bays, so add another SSD or HDD!)
nVidia Quadro 3000M
Backlit keyboard
17' IPS DreamColor display (1920x1080)
Monitors
LG 32GK850F 32" 144Hz monitor with FreeSync 2
Brand new in box - $350 shipped
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
SOLD:
1TB Samsung 860 EVO
2 x 1TB Samsung 850 EVO
2 x Vimtag VT-361 indoor IP camera
ChYu (Motospeed) mechanical (RGB) keyboard
Thermaltake BlacX HDD/SSD dock
Kenwood Excelon KDC-X494 CD receiver
Rosewill mechanical keyboard (Cherry MX Blue switches)
Rosewill mechanical keyboard (Cherry MX Red switches)
Corsair K70 RGB
Foscam FI8910W wireless IP cam
Razer Ornata Chroma mecha-membrane keyboard
Monoprice mechanical gaming keyboard
2 x HP EliteBook 8440p
2 x Dell U2414H 24" IPS monitors
2 more HP EliteBook 8440p
Ridge RFID blocking minimalist wallet
Microsoft Natural Ergonomic Keyboard 4000
Glorious Model O, matte black
Thecus N5550 NAS
Dell Latitude E6440
2 x HP EliteBook 8460p (i7 / 8GB / 500GB)
HP EliteBook 8460p (i7 / 6GB / SSD)
HP EliteBook 8460p (i7 / 6GB / HDD)
iPhone 7 Plus 128GB
HP EliteBook 8460p (i5 / 6GB / SSD)
HP EliteBook 8460p (i7 / 8GB / SSD)
HP EliteBook 8460p (i5 / 4GB / SSD)
2 x Crucial MX300 525GB
1 x Crucial MX300 525GB (eBay)
HP EliteBook 8460p (i5 / 8GB / SSD)
Dell U2417H
Windows 10 tablet w/keyboard and case
1TB Samsung 860 EVO
2 x 1TB Samsung 850 EVO
