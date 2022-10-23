FS: BNIB 32GB (2x16GB) G.Skill Trident-Z5 RGB DDR5-6000 RAM, Fujitsu Q704 i7 Tablet PC

K

Kwincy

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 7, 2004
Messages
2,924
Just back from RMA, this new kit of DDR5-6000 RAM is Trident-Z5 by G.Skill. I had memory errors in my 13900k system and sent it back and they just sent back a brand new kit.

G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-6000

IMG_6065.jpg


IMG_6066.jpg


G.Skill DDR5-6000 RGB RAM - $100 Shipped


Fujitsu Stylistic Q704 touchscreen Laptop/Tablet + keyboard dock - good battery - Windows 10 Pro
Samsung 128GB SSD, i7-4600U, 8GB DDR3, Wifi & 4G LTE
Has SIM / microSD slots and stylus, the keyboard dock also has a battery and it too still has a decent battery charge.
https://www.fujitsu.com/ca/en/Images/q704-en.pdf

IMG_5629.jpg


IMG_5630.jpg


IMG_5631.jpg


IMG_5632.jpg


IMG_5633.jpg


IMG_5627.jpg


IMG_5628.jpg


Fujitsu TabletPC - $120 OBO Shipped

M32U #1 - SOLD to R-Type

M32U #2 with stuck pixel - SOLD to R-Type

Buy both and I will include the dual 32 inch monitor mount that I used with these as found here at Amazon:

Dual monitor mount

H E A T W A R E
 

Attachments

  • IMG_5641.jpeg
    IMG_5641.jpeg
    525.2 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_5642.jpeg
    IMG_5642.jpeg
    472 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_5643.jpeg
    IMG_5643.jpeg
    403.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_5644.jpeg
    IMG_5644.jpeg
    489 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_5644.jpeg
    IMG_5644.jpeg
    489 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_5645.jpeg
    IMG_5645.jpeg
    489.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_5893.jpg
    IMG_5893.jpg
    592.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_5892.jpg
    IMG_5892.jpg
    504 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6040.JPEG
    IMG_6040.JPEG
    410.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6044.JPEG
    IMG_6044.JPEG
    321.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6045.JPEG
    IMG_6045.JPEG
    393 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6047.JPEG
    IMG_6047.JPEG
    227.9 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6049.JPEG
    IMG_6049.JPEG
    437.2 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6050.JPEG
    IMG_6050.JPEG
    403.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6051.JPEG
    IMG_6051.JPEG
    421.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6052.JPEG
    IMG_6052.JPEG
    254 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6053.JPEG
    IMG_6053.JPEG
    267.3 KB · Views: 0
  • 790630_M32U-4.jpg
    790630_M32U-4.jpg
    185.9 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:

Bump, also looking for trades. Specifically, I'd like to trade this equipment for 5x 12TB drives.
 
