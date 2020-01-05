FS: BNIB 2019 HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 15.6" convertible laptop 4K IPS, i7-10510U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Laptops 2019 HP Spectre x360 15.6" 4K 2-in-1 convertible laptop Brand new. Box hasn't been opened. Comes with a 1 year warranty. Images (forum won't allow clickable thumbnail images): https://www.stfcc.org/pics/i/4ba0b642fbfe3fb804c40bc2dac65b76.jpg https://www.stfcc.org/pics/i/da47a616415ebff23bf883b18f11e1e1.jpg Specs: Model: 15-DF1033DX 15.6" 4K IPS glass touchscreen Intel Core i7-10510U (quad-core) 16GB DDR4 (2x8GB), might be soldered 512GB Intel SSD + 32GB Intel Optane 2GB NVIDIA GeForce MX250 84WHr battery More specs here: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/6364582.p & https://files.bbystatic.com/2IP8OiWAAQB4tOI+LMbzlg==/EE2503C8-A2DE-449C-B54A-34864F85FA67.pdf $1275 + shipping. Currently going for about $1400+ everywhere. Microsoft Surface Pro 3 64GB + Surface Pro Type Cover (Red) + Rugged case - Sold ($275) Don't like the prices? Shoot me a counter-offer. Google Wallet or PayPal only. Not interested in trades. Won't ship outside the US. Local pickup available in the Dallas area to skip the shipping cost. Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/76898/to