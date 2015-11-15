FS: BlueYeti USB Mic , Madcatz FightStick TE, 4K/1440p IPS-type displays,Xonar DX, X360 and PS3 bundles, + More!

R

RanceJustice

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 9, 2003
Messages
6,106
Hello everyone. I've a couple of items for sale.
Contact info/Heatware (positive) can be found at - RanceJustice | HeatWare.com . Payment is accepted via PayPal and Google Wallet If you want to pay via BitCoin or Monero (other crypto, depending), it may also be feasible, though prices may differ to deal with fluctuation in the market - PM and we can work something out Shipping is included (continental US) via USPS (often, USPS Priority) - Depending On Payment Method and Item; other methods or speedier delivery is available for a surcharge. On average, if we can use a payment method that has no fees, I grant free shipping, but its still dependent on the weight of the item itself and any other requirements. For those interested in more than one item, I am open to "Combo" shipping and pricing deals - just send me a PM to discuss it! Reasonable offers welcome unless price marked "Firm"; It never hurts to talk and see if we can come to an agreement :)


MadCatz FightStick Tournament Edition (TE) / Xbox360 + PC compliant / StreetFighter IV Artwork / Original Display Box Included / Authentic Japanese VEWLIX cabinet design, w/ arcade buttons and ball-top joystick made by Sanwa Denshii - $100 (+ shipping due to weight. FREE shipping with purchase of any of my other physical items! Free local pick-up! )

A high quality Arcade style controller can improve the experience playing anything from classic arcade titles (MAME, NeoGeo etc) to the fighting games enjoying a renaissance on console and PC alike over the past several years (Street Fighter IV and V, Guilty Gear, BlazBlue, Skullgirls and more). MadCatz stunned everyone by introducing high end FightStick controllers, with their Tournament Edition line being the cream of the crop, equipped with unique features such as Japanese arcade hardware from Sanwa Denshii, offering the same joystick, buttons, and layout used on real cabinets. They are also made easy to modify for enthusiasts who might want to do anything from swap the artwork on the deck to replace buttons/joysticks and more. They also have other convenience features built in such as Turbo features, button lock, joystick toggle (acting as Left Stick, Right Stick, or D-Pad), and a hidden compartment for the USB cable. My particular FightStick TE has the StreetFighter IV logo artwork, white ball top joystick, and black and white buttons, as well as Xbox360 support. On the PC it is natively detected as an X360 / XInput pad as well, granting wide compatibility. I Any questions just let me know!

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller / Black / All Accessories and Case / BONUS aftermarket official Play + Charge Kit included! / - $SOLD

This excellent Xbox Elite controller has served me well and is looking for a new home! This is the black colored version of the Elite, Microsoft's successful attempt to not only offer a higher grade of peripheral, but expand into offering the kinds features once only saw on 3rd party modded gamepads: trigger stops, rear paddles, swappable thumbsticks and DPads of different styles etc. Those playing on XboxOne or PC can use utilities to further tweak Elite controller function, such as deciding which keys are bound to which paddles, and more. This Elite comes with all of the official components including 4 removable "paddles" offering additional inputs without the need to take your thumbs off the sticks, 4 additional thumbstick styles of varying heights and concave / convex tops, a faceted 8-way DPad, and official carrying case keep the controller and all its accessories organized! Normally, users would have to buy a separate Xbox Play and Charge kit if they wanted a rechargeable battery pack, but my Elite already has one! The battery pack itself is pre-installed and I've included the Play+Charge Kit's USB cable, which has a little light on it that will change from orange to white when the controller is recharged. If you have any questions please let me know!

Blue Yeti USB Microphone / Blackout color / New in Box - $85

Streamers, podcasters, musicians, and those using it for VOIP alike know the quality and value of this mic! The Yeti is one of Blue's high-end mics offering 4 versatile recording patterns yet connects via the ubiquitous USB for ease of use. It comes with its official adjustable desk stand, though its popularity means wide compatibility with various accessories for those who desire them, such as shock mounts and boom arms. Step up your recording!

Monoprice 32" 4K HDR IPS FreeSync Display w/slim bezel - $300 (+ shipping, due to size/weight. Free local pick up! )


Monoprice has a history of making great monitors for great prices by putting brand name panels in their own enclosures! This one is one of their latest and offers 4K resolution in a 32" panel, a size ratio that is an excellent sweet spot to start seeing 4K really shine. The panel is noteworthy for being IPS-type , with 10-bit , 1.07 billion color and even HDR support (I'm told it works welll with HDR10 as users test it on PS4 Pro and XboxOne X; HDR on PC is kind of a mess and needs configuration). FreeSync is also present for gaming smoothness, while the manual indicates the standard refresh rate of 2ms. All of this is packed into a monitor with a slim bezel and though it comes with a viable stand w/tilt functionality, has VESA mount compliance for those who want their own solution. Various ports for connectivity are present including 2x HDMI 2.0 and 2x DisplayPort 1.3 . Monoprice mentions a PixelPerfect guarantee and I can confirm on this monitor I have not noticed any pixel defects. It is also Flicker Free and offers Low Blue Light settings as well. Have any other questions feel free to message!

Monoprice 27" 1440p IPS Display - $200 (+ shipping due to size/weight. Free local pick-up!)

This display from Monoprice offers a high quality IPS panel with a crisp 1440p resolution. It offers 1.07 Billion colors with a 10-bit panel (8+FRC), which was actually pretty unusual for its time. This is accentuated by the glossy coating, really making colors pop but still having some reflection resistance; a relative rarity these days, give the predominance of often "heavy/mushy" looking antiglare coatings. A 60hz refresh rate is respectable for it class and I've had no issues gaming on it for quite awhile. Its inputs include a DVI-DL (dual link cable necessary for full res) connection primarily, as well as a VGA port. The stand is nothing special but gets the job done, while 100x100 VESA mounting is available for those interested in a mounting system. Overall a very solid 1440p monitor with good color, brightness, and performance for a discount price!

Corsair Obsidian 800D PC Case / USB3.0 Front Panel and SATAIII 6.0gbps hot-swap backplane upgrades included - $125 (+ shipping. Free local pick-up! )

Corsair's Obsidian series is their premium lineup with enhanced feature set and materials. The 800D is a full size tower big enough to handle an enthusiast built, with up to 360mm radiator space on the top and the potential for even more if you swap out some front 5.25" bays. Additional features include a metal chassis including brushed black aluminum face plate, windowed side panel, and a hot-swap backplane for storage, as well as a number of other features to enhance cooling, cable routing, and convenience. Corsair, in a rather impressive move at the time, offered several "upgrade" kits for modest fees to upgrade the 800D to use the newest standards. These included a front panel with USB 3.0 support and a SATA backplane supporting the fastest SATA III standarrds, both of which are included in this sale. A very solid case indeed!


Asus Xonar DX 7.1 PCI-E Sound Card - $60

The Asus Xonar DX is an excellent sound card and a great value. This is a mid-range card - do not confuse it with the cheaper DGX or DSX models - those lack some of the features and quality of the DX itself! The DX uses PCI-E and supports analog 7.1 as well as digital (coax/toslink with proper mini-adapter) out too! Front panel audio and a headphone amp are also included, as well as high quality DACs. Comes with original box and some accessories such as the low-profile bracket. A fantastic card for those who want an upgrade from onboard sound without spending a fortune!

Highpoint RocketRAID 640 and 620 SATA RAID cards, PCI-E interface - $70 for 640 , $40 for 620

These are a pair of new in box SATA RAID cards by veteran manufacturer HighPoint. Both use PCI-E interfaces, with the 640 requiring a x4 slot and the 620 a x1 . Both offer multiple SATA 6GB/s ports, with the 640 offering 4 ports and the 620 offering 2. Those who need a SATA raid card without spending a fortune, I hear these are solid options - just be sure to update the firmware! Linux (and BSD I think) compatible!




AstroGaming A30 Headset / Metal Gear Rising: Revengence Special Edition / Bonus case, Cables, Tags - $65

The AstroGaming A30 is one of the more portable, lightweight, on-ear gaming headsets around and I'm offering a Special Edition package with bonus items to boot! This A30 is a Metal Gear Rising: Revengence special edition. volume wheel + multi-function button + slide to mute + another mic integrated into the cable pod and a a toggle to opt between boom and pod mic use) which terminates in a single 4-pole 3.5mm jack. I am also including an extension cable that adds a few meters as well as terminates in split 3.5mm (mic + headphone) PC style jacks, a dual jack > single unified jack "Y" adapter that will enable you to use the lengthier extension with a single 4 pole connector if you wish, and a deluxe zipper "semi-hard" case to hold the headset and all its accessories!

Sylvania VP7200 series LaserDisc Player / Vintage, RARE, Made in Japan model / Remote Included / Discs available $250 (+ shipping, due to the weight. Contact for more info and we can work something out).

For LaserDisc aficionados and collectors, a special treat! This is LaserDisc player from the 80s, with a unique old-school aesthetic. With Sylvania badging instead of Pioneer et al, one wouldn't expect this to be one of the top-grade, industrial, made-in-Japan models of its time, but I was surprised to find out this unit, acquired from family, hid some secrets! From an industrial grade laser/pickup and a higher end audio board, this LD player was a cut above its competitors;. More info - Sylvania VP7200 . I also have a number of discs available for those interested and will be willing to offer them as a package deal.


PlayStation 3 Console Bundle / 60gb Original "Phat" model w/ full backward compatibility and CFW supported / Accessories and Games - $250

I'm offering my well cared for Playstation 3 console and all its accessories + games! As indicated by its 60gb default HDD (which by the way is easily replace with off the shelf 2.5" HDDs if desired), this PS3 is the most desirable, rarest model with the full hardware package Sony intended, including multiple USB ports, card readers for various standards of flash storage (ie SDHC, MemoryStick Pro Duo etc), and most importantly Playstation 2 "emotion engine chip" hardware included for perfect backward compatibility; a feature diminished and eventually cut with every future model. It isn't running on custom firmware (ie CFW) at current, but with an online tutorial and a bit of time you could downgrade and install one, as these old "phat" PS3s ran the kinds of early firmware (and thus had the keys per system) that were necessary to install CFW as well as other functionality like Linux support before it was taken away in updates!

Besides selling the console itself, I'm also offering all of my PS3 games and accessories in the bundle! Besides the standard power cable and included SIXAXIS controller in Black, I can also throw in a Japanese "DualShock 3" upgraded controller in the import-unique Silver color! The following games are also included, all with original box and disc:

Demon's Souls
Final Fantasy XIII
Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
Valkyria Chronicles
Resonance of Fate

In addition, I will leave several PSN downloaded titles installed (or possibly backed up if I'm able to do so) as a bonus - I am honestly unsure if they will be playable or not, but they are available even when I'm not signed into my PSN account so there's a good chance that those non-related to PSN Plus could stick around for you.

Xbox 360 Console Bundle / Black "Elite" model with 120gb HDD, CFW/DriveChip/Mod ready / Box, Official Aftermarket Accessories and Games - $210

I'm offering an Xbox 360 in good condition. It is the black "Elite" model from the original generation (ie not the late model redesign) and thus comes with the enhanced size 120gb HDD included, but also maintains the kind of LiteOn (if I recall..could be another) disk drive that is compatible with custom firmware, mod chips, and other modding including "invisible" drive firmware flashing + region free . I'll be including the default accessories including power brick, HDMI cable and wired headset, plus a matching black Xbox 360 wireless controller! I'll also toss in the relatively rare and unique, still working, Xbox 360 Wireless Headset (official earpiece style) - it can even be used on your PC if you like! In addition, I have the official aftermarket Xbox360 Wireless Adapter (2 antenna model, 802.11N - the latest variant) included. I also have a large game library for those interested such as...

Lost Odyssey
Blue Dragon
Eternal Sonata
Beautiful Katamari
Dark Souls
Grand Theft Auto IV
Bayonetta
Marvel vs Capcom 3: Fate of Two Worlds
Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3
BlazBlue Calamity Trigger (special edition)
BlazBlue Continuum Shift
Street Fighter IV
Super Street Fighter IV (can be upgraded to Ultra etc)
Halo 3
Assassin's Creed
Mass Effect
Fable 2
Fist of the North Star: Ken's Rage
Ace Combat 6: Fires of Liberation

Ideally I'd like to sell as one bundle; keep the ones you want, sell/trade those you don't etc.



-----

Oops, seems I've started to hit the character list for a single post! *****Please see the continuation below for Part 2*****
 
Last edited:
G

gizmo

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 6, 2011
Messages
1,848
Any use for a Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga on trade for the Apple Watch? Would hope to nab some cash on top perhaps.
 
R

RanceJustice

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 9, 2003
Messages
6,106
*****FS/WTB List Part 2*****

****MMO Emporium - Star Citizen, Shroud of the Avatar, Crowfall, Chronicles of Elyria, Dual Universe - Rare Ships, Original Backer Game Key Packages w/ Lifetime Insurance, and more, coming soon *****

Some may remember my Star Citizen special edition sale service thread, others may be newcomers. I'm currently in the process of sorting out a few things with CSRs, but I am going to be offering a set of no-longer-available ship and item packages for sale., in addition to items from other game titles.

Star Citizen (www.robertsspaceindustries.com)

"LTI" indicates "Lifetime Insurance". . In short, insurance policies, costing IN-GAME CURRENCY are required to ensure replacement and/or financial compensation for a destroyed ship in Star Citizen's public universe. Intended as somewhat of a "repair cost/gold sink", there will be many different kinds of insurance (ie cargo vs upgrades vs "default" ship hull) premiums the player can opt to pay to protect their investment. Lifetime Insurance is meant as a reward for those who pledge early (such as when a ship's Concept Sale is launched, or during the earliest phases of crowdfunding ) and acts identically to purchasable "default hull insurance" for that particular ship , covering the hull and all its default equipment. However, LTI marked ships/deeds never have the pay the insurance premiums!

"Package" indicates "Game Package". This indicates the item comes with a full game key, a ship, some in-game currency, a starter Hangar and perhaps other widgets. Every player needs at least one "Game Package" to ensure they have qualifying game keys. ***All listed packages include both Star Citizen public universe and Squadron 42 single/co-op story based campaign keys!!***

"Ship" indicates that this is a stand-alone ship. It may include other in-game extras (upgraded Hangars, posters, models etc..) but does not include game keys, unlike a package.


Please note that prices can fluctuate given the exact pledge and its contents as well as what I have to spend to acquire it should it be a "buyback", but I endeavor to give everyone the best deal possible. Please let me know what interests you and I'll report the best price I can offer. If you have any questions on the exact items available within any particular pledge, just PM me :)

MISC "Hull A" Ship w/ LTI
Drake Interplanetary "Herald" Ship w/ LTI
Advanced Starter Package w/LTI ( RSI "Aurora LX" ship included, Legacy Package)
Aegis Dynamics "Avenger Stalker" Ship w/ LTI
Digital Bounty Hunter Package w/LTI (Origin "300i" ship included, Legacy Package)
Origin "325A Fighter" Ship w/ LTI
Pathfinder Package w/ LTI (Origin "315P Explorer" ship included, Legacy Package)
Weekend Warrior Package w/LTI - (Anvil Aerospace "F7C-M Super Hornet" ship included, Legacy Package)
Anvil Aerospace "F7C-M Super Hornet" Ship w/LTI
Anvil Aerospace "Gladiator Bomber" Ship w/LTI
Aegis Dynamics "Retaliator Heavy Bomber" Ship w/LTI
RSI "Constellation Andromeda" Ship w/LTI
Drake Interplanetary "Caterpillar" Ship w/LTI
Aegis Dynamics "Eclipse" Ship w/LTI (SPECIAL WARBOND EDITION w/exclusive military skin and more)
Banu "Defender" Ship w/LTI
ApoaA "Nox Kue" Ship (Open canopy, flying "hovercycle"-like. Special "Kue" edition with silver-ish appearance ) w/LTI
Tumbril "Cyclone" Ship (Wheeled "Jeep/Humvee", Special Edition w/ Limited Dust Devil skin ) w/LTI

I also have an assortment of non-LTI "Legacy" packages that still include both SQ42 + Star Citizen keys and will save you money! PM for availability!

***For almost any currently available Star Citizen pledges (ie on the site at the time you contact me etc), PM me first and I can likely offer it to you at a DISCOUNT! ****


More to come soon~!


Crowfall (www.crowfall.com) :

I have come into a couple of Crowfall packages that I'm going to let go for a discount! All of these packages include a full copy of the game, as well as immediate EARLY ACCESS to the ongoing tests - at time of writing, they pretty much start every Friday and run through Monday! Every package is discounted from its standard store price! In addition, all who purchase through me will be given the the option to settle in my lands (Eternal Kingdom and Campaign Worlds alike) and given preferential benefits in game such as lower taxes and access to higher end communal crafting buildings and other assets!

Contact if interested; I have packages available including the now retired 2017 packages!

Both of these high end packages include many benefits from the game copy itself and VIP subscription time, to multiple mounts, signficiant parcels of land, housing/buildings for your Eternal Kingdom, and notably the abilit to start with a Title of nobility! More info on the website's store as well.


Note that VIP membership time (aka optional subscription that allows players to train more account-level skills at once and faster, online and off; Crowfall uses a very similar system to EVE Online, with account-wide skill training) does not start until after official launch If these sell, I may be able to bring in some lower tier packages and perhaps even a giveaway or two! If you have any questions don't hesitate to ask!

Chronicles of Elyria (www.chroniclesofelyria.com/)

This is another fantastic in-development MMO that offers deep gameplay systems set in a low fantasy medieval world, including genetics/family lineages (including eventual permadeath, not unlike Star Citizen's planned system), a system of player aristocracy and nobility, in-depth crafting, and of course high-adventure! Tons more details on the game's website as well as a thread in the gaming section of the forum. Right now is a great time to get into the game early and help to shape development through a wide variety of activities! All the pledges I offer are DISCOUNTED below standard market value so no matter what type of pledge you see you'll be saving! In addition, all who purchase pledges through me will be granted in-game benefits such as preferential access to my lands - lower taxes, residency approved, right to incorporate your towns, and will offer to grant Mayors of Towns / Cities in my lands peerage Title, allowing them to become Barons!

Interested in the investing in higher pledge tiers? PM Me and lets see what we can do!

Ashes of Creation - ( www.ashesofcreation.com/ )

Early in its crowdfunding period, Ashes of Creation is another ambitious MMORPG project! More info on this to come, but just letting everyone know I am currently able to offer limited' packages for slightly below standard price.

For more info and/or a personalized quote, just PM me!

Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen ( www.pantheonmmo.com )

EverQuest and old-school MMO fans rejoice - Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen is a crowdfunded MMO now in development by the creator of EverQuest and an all-star team, ready to bring back some of the great world design of the MMOs of the early age, coupled with modern improvements and mechanics.

For more info and/or a personalized quote, just PM me!




-------



Any questions please feel free to contact me via PM

I'd be interested in the following items for purchase or trade


SSDs - Samsung 970 / 860 EVO, EVO+ and Pro - 1TB+ capacity - These are popular drives and I'm guessing there may be people willing to let them go for a good price. I'm not looking to spend a fortune, so anything larger than 1TB drives are likely too pricey for me. . Crucial MX500 seems useful if you have one you're willing to let go for a budget price, too.


Storage / NAS-friendly HDDs - 8 TB or larger "shucked" model from WD Externals particularly desirable; also open to HGST / WD etc. - I'm interested in adding to my long duration, higher performance storage. I'm generally targeting the 8 TB drives that are 'shucked" from Western Digital external HDDs such as MyBook or Elements, as I already have one so far. The externals can contain multiple actual HDD models but I am open to both those labeled as WD Red and those "white label" drives (the latter being more common), though I am seeking the versions with 256mb of cache and ideally with Helium internals. The cache may be listed on the drive itself (manufacture in Thailand is more likely to have 256 vs 128 which is manufactured in China much of the time), and Helium presence can be tested by hooking it up (via USB, even inside the enclosure is fine) and checking via CrystalDiskInfo.. If you have any for sale and you're not sure of the parameters, just PM me and we can sort them out.

I'm also interested in WD Red / Red Pro / Gold or HGST drives from other sources, if the price is right.



AMD Radeon VII or 5700XT TRADE for my NV GTX 1070 (Asus, DirectCU2 cooling) - I'm interested in checking out the full FreeSync experience with a potential new monitor, so I'd be interested in procuring an AMD Radeon VII. While I'm open to all versions, I'd prefer one with enhanced cooler and from a quality brand (ie Asus ROG etc) . In return I would trade my Nvidia GTX 1070 plus some cash. So if you're looking for something less power hungry or simply prefer Nvidia for your setup, this may work out to our mutual benefit

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Special Edition "Sheikah Slate Case" - Anyone who is buying the Special or Master edition of the newest Legend of Zelda title, I'd be willing to purchase just the protective case for Nintendo Switch. If you don't plan to use the case, let me knock a couple of bucks off your special edition!
 
Last edited:
W

W.Feather

Hard DC'er for Aug 2012/ Feb 2019
Joined
Nov 10, 2009
Messages
11,317
Wish I could justify it for the Apple Watch, too bad you probably are not interested in a pair of GTX680s :)

GLWS man
 
R

RanceJustice

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 9, 2003
Messages
6,106
Afraid they're not really what I'm looking for, but thank you for the bump! :D

I'll see if I can edit my post with anything in particular I'd want in trade, if I can think of something
 
R

RanceJustice

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 9, 2003
Messages
6,106
If you're still waiting (for a Kickstarter band), write them! Mine was held up until I wrote to them due to some glitch in their system a rep manually fixed.
 
R

RanceJustice

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 9, 2003
Messages
6,106
Bump! Upon receiving some new info from a helpful forumgoer, I'll be dropping the price on the new Apple Watch to match the super-low black friday sale price offered recently at certain stores. Enjoy!
 
R

RanceJustice

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 9, 2003
Messages
6,106
Apple Watch is pending, but if the buyer doesn't get back to me soon it will be available again so don't hesitate to contact!
 
R

RanceJustice

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 9, 2003
Messages
6,106
Up again. The holiday sales are over for the Apple Watch, but I'm offering a second chance discount to those who have already contacted me and those who do so in the next few days :)
 
R

RanceJustice

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 9, 2003
Messages
6,106
Apple Watch tentatively pending, but I still welcome interested PMs until payment is sent!
 
R

RanceJustice

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 9, 2003
Messages
6,106
Up we go again - preparing to add a few new items and when that's finished, I'll be requesting a title change :)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top