FS: BlueYeti USB Mic , Madcatz FightStick TE, 4K/1440p IPS-type displays,Xonar DX, X360 and PS3 bundles, + More!

Shipping is included (continental US) via USPS (often, USPS Priority) - Depending On Payment Method and Item ;

Reasonable offers welcome unless price marked "Firm"; It never hurts to talk and see if we can come to an agreement

MadCatz FightStick Tournament Edition (TE) / Xbox360 + PC compliant / StreetFighter IV Artwork / Original Display Box Included / Authentic Japanese VEWLIX cabinet design, w/ arcade buttons and ball-top joystick made by Sanwa Denshii - $100 (+ shipping due to weight. FREE shipping with purchase of any of my other physical items! Free local pick-up! )

A high quality Arcade style controller can improve the experience playing anything from classic arcade titles (MAME, NeoGeo etc) to the fighting games enjoying a renaissance on console and PC alike over the past several years (Street Fighter IV and V, Guilty Gear, BlazBlue, Skullgirls and more). MadCatz stunned everyone by introducing high end FightStick controllers, with their Tournament Edition line being the cream of the crop, equipped with unique features such as Japanese arcade hardware from Sanwa Denshii, offering the same joystick, buttons, and layout used on real cabinets. They are also made easy to modify for enthusiasts who might want to do anything from swap the artwork on the deck to replace buttons/joysticks and more. They also have other convenience features built in such as Turbo features, button lock, joystick toggle (acting as Left Stick, Right Stick, or D-Pad), and a hidden compartment for the USB cable. My particular FightStick TE has the StreetFighter IV logo artwork, white ball top joystick, and black and white buttons, as well as Xbox360 support. On the PC it is natively detected as an X360 / XInput pad as well, granting wide compatibility. I Any questions just let me know!

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller / Black / All Accessories and Case / BONUS aftermarket official Play + Charge Kit included! / -

$SOLD

Blue Yeti USB Microphone / Blackout color / New in Box -

$85

Monoprice 32" 4K HDR IPS FreeSync Display w/slim bezel - $300 (+ shipping, due to size/weight. Free local pick up! )

Monoprice has a history of making great monitors for great prices by putting brand name panels in their own enclosures! This one is one of their latest and offers 4K resolution in a 32" panel, a size ratio that is an excellent sweet spot to start seeing 4K really shine. The panel is noteworthy for being IPS-type , with 10-bit , 1.07 billion color and even HDR support (I'm told it works welll with HDR10 as users test it on PS4 Pro and XboxOne X; HDR on PC is kind of a mess and needs configuration). FreeSync is also present for gaming smoothness, while the manual indicates the standard refresh rate of 2ms. All of this is packed into a monitor with a slim bezel and though it comes with a viable stand w/tilt functionality, has VESA mount compliance for those who want their own solution. Various ports for connectivity are present including 2x HDMI 2.0 and 2x DisplayPort 1.3 . Monoprice mentions a PixelPerfect guarantee and I can confirm on this monitor I have not noticed any pixel defects. It is also Flicker Free and offers Low Blue Light settings as well. Have any other questions feel free to message!

Monoprice 27" 1440p IPS Display - $200 (+ shipping due to size/weight. Free local pick-up!)

This display from Monoprice offers a high quality IPS panel with a crisp 1440p resolution. It offers 1.07 Billion colors with a 10-bit panel (8+FRC), which was actually pretty unusual for its time. This is accentuated by the glossy coating, really making colors pop but still having some reflection resistance; a relative rarity these days, give the predominance of often "heavy/mushy" looking antiglare coatings. A 60hz refresh rate is respectable for it class and I've had no issues gaming on it for quite awhile. Its inputs include a DVI-DL (dual link cable necessary for full res) connection primarily, as well as a VGA port. The stand is nothing special but gets the job done, while 100x100 VESA mounting is available for those interested in a mounting system. Overall a very solid 1440p monitor with good color, brightness, and performance for a discount price!

Corsair Obsidian 800D PC Case / USB3.0 Front Panel and SATAIII 6.0gbps hot-swap backplane upgrades included - $125 (+ shipping. Free local pick-up! )

Corsair's Obsidian series is their premium lineup with enhanced feature set and materials. The 800D is a full size tower big enough to handle an enthusiast built, with up to 360mm radiator space on the top and the potential for even more if you swap out some front 5.25" bays. Additional features include a metal chassis including brushed black aluminum face plate, windowed side panel, and a hot-swap backplane for storage, as well as a number of other features to enhance cooling, cable routing, and convenience. Corsair, in a rather impressive move at the time, offered several "upgrade" kits for modest fees to upgrade the 800D to use the newest standards. These included a front panel with USB 3.0 support and a SATA backplane supporting the fastest SATA III standarrds, both of which are included in this sale. A very solid case indeed!

Asus Xonar DX 7.1 PCI-E Sound Card - $60

Highpoint RocketRAID 640 and 620 SATA RAID cards, PCI-E interface

$70 for 640 , $40 for 620

AstroGaming A30 Headset / Metal Gear Rising: Revengence Special Edition / Bonus case, Cables, Tags - $65

Sylvania VP7200 series LaserDisc Player / Vintage, RARE, Made in Japan model / Remote Included / Discs available $250 (+ shipping, due to the weight. Contact for more info and we can work something out).

PlayStation 3 Console Bundle / 60gb Original "Phat" model w/ full backward compatibility and CFW supported / Accessories and Games - $250

I'm offering my well cared for Playstation 3 console and all its accessories + games! As indicated by its 60gb default HDD (which by the way is easily replace with off the shelf 2.5" HDDs if desired), this PS3 is the most desirable, rarest model with the full hardware package Sony intended, including multiple USB ports, card readers for various standards of flash storage (ie SDHC, MemoryStick Pro Duo etc), and most importantly Playstation 2 "emotion engine chip" hardware included for perfect backward compatibility; a feature diminished and eventually cut with every future model. It isn't running on custom firmware (ie CFW) at current, but with an online tutorial and a bit of time you could downgrade and install one, as these old "phat" PS3s ran the kinds of early firmware (and thus had the keys per system) that were necessary to install CFW as well as other functionality like Linux support before it was taken away in updates!

Besides selling the console itself, I'm also offering all of my PS3 games and accessories in the bundle! Besides the standard power cable and included SIXAXIS controller in Black, I can also throw in a Japanese "DualShock 3" upgraded controller in the import-unique Silver color! The following games are also included, all with original box and disc:

Demon's Souls

Final Fantasy XIII

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

Valkyria Chronicles

Resonance of Fate

In addition, I will leave several PSN downloaded titles installed (or possibly backed up if I'm able to do so) as a bonus - I am honestly unsure if they will be playable or not, but they are available even when I'm not signed into my PSN account so there's a good chance that those non-related to PSN Plus could stick around for you.

Xbox 360 Console Bundle / Black "Elite" model with 120gb HDD, CFW/DriveChip/Mod ready / Box, Official Aftermarket Accessories and Games - $210

I'm offering an Xbox 360 in good condition. It is the black "Elite" model from the original generation (ie not the late model redesign) and thus comes with the enhanced size 120gb HDD included, but also maintains the kind of LiteOn (if I recall..could be another) disk drive that is compatible with custom firmware, mod chips, and other modding including "invisible" drive firmware flashing + region free . I'll be including the default accessories including power brick, HDMI cable and wired headset, plus a matching black Xbox 360 wireless controller! I'll also toss in the relatively rare and unique, still working, Xbox 360 Wireless Headset (official earpiece style) - it can even be used on your PC if you like! In addition, I have the official aftermarket Xbox360 Wireless Adapter (2 antenna model, 802.11N - the latest variant) included. I also have a large game library for those interested such as...

Lost Odyssey

Blue Dragon

Eternal Sonata

Beautiful Katamari

Dark Souls

Grand Theft Auto IV

Bayonetta

Marvel vs Capcom 3: Fate of Two Worlds

Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3

BlazBlue Calamity Trigger (special edition)

BlazBlue Continuum Shift

Street Fighter IV

Super Street Fighter IV (can be upgraded to Ultra etc)

Halo 3

Assassin's Creed

Mass Effect

Fable 2

Fist of the North Star: Ken's Rage

Ace Combat 6: Fires of Liberation

Ideally I'd like to sell as one bundle; keep the ones you want, sell/trade those you don't etc.

*****Please see the continuation below for Part 2*****