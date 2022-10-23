FS: Blink Mini Cameras, 2x Crucial 4GB DDR4-2400 SODIMMS, FT: GoW Ragnorok code

2x Blink Mini HD Cameras, new - $22 each, shipped, PayPal only.

IMG_5282.jpg



Purchased for a NAS that I no longer have, this memory was only used for about a month. Worked with no issues on my QNAP:

IMG_4959.jpg


Matched Pair of Crucial DDR4-2400 SODIMMS - $15 shipped, PayPal


God of War Ragnarok digital code:

I'd like to trade a digital code for God of War Ragnarok for a disc based version. I'll either mail you the physical card that has to the code or PM it to you. Due to this, you'll need to have a decent amount of heatware before I'll provide you the code or you'll need to ship first. My Heatware link is at the bottom of this post.




Last edited:
Bump, also looking for trades. Specifically, I'd like to trade this equipment for 5x 12TB drives.
 
