FS: Black Meshlicious w/ 4.0 Riser, RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 w/ Bykski block

KamikazePlatypus
Selling a Meshlicious and waterblocked 3090 Ti. Mesh comes with a tempered glass panel, both the 3.0 and a 4.0 Linkup riser cable, and a 3D printed horizontal GPU slot cover.
Card comes with original cooler and box.
Asking $900 shipped obo for the card, $120 shipped obo for the case. PayPal F&F or G&S works, you pay the fee.
