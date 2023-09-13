FS: Bitspower CH6 Extreme Monoblock, Noctua DH-15S

crazycuz20
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Oct 3, 2017
- Messages
- 219
Not sure if anyone is looking but I have a Bitspower ROG monoblock for the Asus Crosshair VI Extreme. Finally parted out with the motherboard.
I also have a Noctua NH-D15S, two years old, downsizing to something smaller
- $60 shipped
https://shop.bitspower.com/index.php?route=product/product&product_id=4939- Looking for $50 shipped which mostly covers shipping.
I also have a Noctua NH-D15S, two years old, downsizing to something smaller
- $60 shipped
Last edited: