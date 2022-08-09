FS: bios flashed sapphire nitro rx480 8GB

Purchased used, previous owner said not mined with, and it's only been gamed with under my ownership.
I flashed it with undervolt and slight underclock (1266 from 1350 IIRC) and Uber timings on VRAM so pretty efficient/cool/quiet for a Polaris. You'll need to run atikmdag to sign the drivers with every driver update.

Edit: I just noticed that this card has a toggle switch on it for 2 different bios-es: the quiet reference clock and the factory overclock. My custom flash is in the performance slot, so you won't have to sign the drivers when using the factory 'quiet' bios. Or flash it back to factory. I think there may be versions that use 580 settings and trick driver signing as well so are recognized as factory.

$80 plus flat shipping (lower 48) of your choice.
Take PP.
heat under ruiner
 
It boxes up to about a pound and a half. Via USPS, 11 bucks priority (same as 1st class) and an extra 4 for insurance.
 
bump
would this be more desirable if flashed back to stock?
I don't think so. It's just a bit older of a card is what I'm thinking. Quite frankly it's a great price and if i want Canadian I would have bought it day one.
 
can YOU flash it back to factory so a factory OC mode can be used?
 
