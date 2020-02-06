fs - big box of junk (random computers and phones)

Trader Reviews for jamhamm | HeatWare.com Heatware is a user feedback/rating database for user-to-user online transactions. Rate users when buying computer parts, electronics, auto parts, mobile phones, etc.

maybe junk was a bit harsh but i'm not using this stuff so why is it collecting dust?pics soon - it's a lot of uploading - i've been here 10 years and i'm not trying to tarnish thatheat is jamhamm 33-0-------------------------------------------------early 2015 mac air 13" - i put this one first because it's the one that's not really junk - perfectly working, new charge/power cablesurprisingly good shape, no rash on the ports - no nicks in the aluminum - touchpad is perf, keycaps are perf, screen is perf.9+/10 shape1.6 i5 dual core - 8gb ram - 250gb ssd$300 shippedx1 carbon type 20a7 - this one is older but in decent shape (6.5/10) - it needs a cmos batt so we're selling this as working, but for parts.$75 shippediphone x black 256gbthis one is sad but true - it's unlocked but sim locked - so basically this is a glorified ipod touch.as a phone it's useless except for parts - but if you want to use it as i have been, it's basically my "house phone"when i'm near wifi, i use it for snapchat, fb messenger, internet browsing, music etc.but you cannot activate this with a carrier and use it as a normal phone - it is priced accordingly$99 shippediphone 8 space grey 64gb - i guess this one isn't junk. just looked it over and this is an easy 9/10 phone.sprint model, clean imei and it is obviously old enough that it will be automatically sim and carrier unlocked by sprint$199 shippediphone 7 silver 256gb - activation locked - working but parts only$99iphone 7 plus silver 128gb - powers on, can enter recovery mode, nothing from there - not recognized by any pc i try - parts only$99also details coming soon - i have a mac pro i think 2017 that needs a battery - it works but again parts - and again, it'll be priced accordingly (will update in the am tomorrow with the details)