FS: Bestbuy GC, Bdie 16gb, TP-Link C9, Noctua NH-U9S, TW 5gb

Best Buy Gift Card Digital code $50 for $45 G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 16GB F4-3200C14D-16GVK (Samsung b die) Includes original box $90 / $80 F&F Ships within one business day Noctua NH-U9S New $50 Ships within one business day TP-Link Archer C9 Includes original box $50 Ships within one business day 2x Total Wireless Unlimited Talk Text plus 5GB Data Plan $35 Digital code $30/$45 for both Spoiler: SOLD Apple Ipad Air 3 64gb Space Gray MUUJ2LL/A New $400 Ships within one business day Microsoft Xbox Gift Card(s) Digital code $100 for $90 $25 for $22.50 Both for $105 Where can I spend a gift card? Once redeemed to your Microsoft account, your gift card balance is available to spend when you shop at Microsoft Store online, on Windows, and on Xbox. Gift cards do not currently work at physical Microsoft Stores. AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Includes original box and game codes. $500 Ships within two to three business day Google Pixel 3a Unlocked BLACK Includes original box, accessories, and basic tpu case Warranty valid through May 18, 2020 $260 Ships within one business day Fujifilm XF 23mm 1.4 Includes original box, and B+W nano clear filter $590 Noctua NH-D15 chromax.Black LTT Edition New $95 / $90 F&F Google Pixel 3a Unlocked BLACK PRICED TO SELL Includes original box, accessories, and preinstalled tempered glass screen protector Warranty valid through May 14, 2020 $300 $265 ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 2080 Overclocked (RTX2080-O8G-GAMING) Includes only inner box (outer box was disposed), and accessories Samsung memory Warranty valid through November 19, 2021 $625 $615 $600 Samsung Galaxy S10 128gb (UNLOCKED BLACK 973U1) Includes original box, accessories, and two black tpu cases Warranty valid through July 24, 2020. $600 $545 Prices listed are shipped. No trades Heat required for items over $100 Heat 81-0-0