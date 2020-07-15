FS: BenQ HT3550 4K HDR Projector (Refurb)

This is a refurb unit shipped to me by BenQ with 0 hours on the bulb. I turned it on to confirm that it worked and then packed it back up. Looking to get $1000 for it via Paypal F&F or Venmo. Heat is in my signature.The picture quality of this model is fantastic. However, due to some sort of design flaw, using Eco mode (to dim the screen and extend the bulb life) isn't viable long-term. I've used 4 of these things (this would be the 5th) -- all of the 4 began flickering after ~1000 hours of Eco mode usage, and I have no faith that BenQ has finally sent me a fixed one this time around. But, the problem never presents itself on Normal mode, so for anyone willing to leave it on Normal mode, it should work perfectly.