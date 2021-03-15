FS: Belkin 3n1 Pro magsafe wireless charger, Several Apple Bands available, NAS Hard Drives 3TB,4TB,6TB

N

NIZMOZ

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 23, 2007
Messages
2,227
I have the following items forsale. All are new unless otherwise said. See signature for Heat. Been a long and trustworthy seller here. Everything is OBO, and possible combination discounts. Price includes shipping for USA and insurance. Willing to entertain trade offers depending if its something I need. Also, please do not contact me and waste my time unless you are serious or with low ball offers.
** Note: I am only able to make one trip a week to the shipping carrier due to me living in a rural area. Usually Wed/Thurs. ***

1. Apple Watch Bands. I have these bands for-sale. Only worn the orange Alpine one once, and the link one for a week. I had to sell the watch due to job related issues.
***In the picture a couple of bands sold already. If its listed below, that means its available. ***
  1. Apple Alpine Orange 49mm OEM band, mint, worn once. Medium size. $75
  2. Robust Titanium Link Band 49mm - $50 ( Titanium Link Band T02 (robustgoods.com)
  3. Apple black reflective Nike Sport Loop 44mm worn a few times, been in box in a drawer since - $85
  4. Apple Black Unity Sport Band 44mm, NEW (Sealed), $40
2. Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand with MagSafe - $149 retail, selling for $120 shipped. This is the latest model that charges the watch at full 15w.

3. NAS hard drives forsale. Upgraded to a newer NAS, and selling the old smaller drives. See below. PM me offers for the drives below on the ones you select and we can work out something. All drives are obo.

BrandPrice shippedModelSerial #SizePower On CountPower On HoursConditionWarranty
Seagate Desktop HD
$25​
ST4000DM000-1F2168Z306XWNF4 TB3148203GoodOut of Warr
Seagate IronWolf
$50​
ST6000VN0033-2EE110ZADAT5Y26 TB3619434GoodYes, 07/21/23
WD Red
$30​
WD30EFRX-68EUZN0WD-WMC4N23703043 TB39567572GoodOut of Warr
WD Red
$30
WD30EFRX-68EUZN0WD-WCC4N4CKPD833 TB4153756GoodOut of Warr
WD Red
$30
WD30EFRX-68EUZN0WD-WCC4N4CKPYCD3 TB4053756GoodOut of Warr
WD Red
$40
WD30EFRX-68EUZN0WD-WCC7K2KCRDUL4 TB3334543GoodOut of Warr
 

Attachments

  • ST4000DM000_4TB_WNF.jpg
    ST4000DM000_4TB_WNF.jpg
    115.5 KB · Views: 0
  • Z306XWNF.JPG
    Z306XWNF.JPG
    587.4 KB · Views: 0
  • ST6000VN0033_6TB_5Y2.jpg
    ST6000VN0033_6TB_5Y2.jpg
    116.3 KB · Views: 0
  • ZADAT5Y2.JPG
    ZADAT5Y2.JPG
    611.7 KB · Views: 0
  • WD30EFRX_3TB_304.jpg
    WD30EFRX_3TB_304.jpg
    101.1 KB · Views: 0
  • WMC4N2370304.JPG
    WMC4N2370304.JPG
    668.7 KB · Views: 0
  • WCC4N4CKPD83.JPG
    WCC4N4CKPD83.JPG
    657.1 KB · Views: 0
  • WD30EFRX_3TB_D83.jpg
    WD30EFRX_3TB_D83.jpg
    101.2 KB · Views: 0
  • WCC4N4CKPYCD.JPG
    WCC4N4CKPYCD.JPG
    667.1 KB · Views: 0
  • WD30EFRX_3TB_YCD.jpg
    WD30EFRX_3TB_YCD.jpg
    101.3 KB · Views: 0
  • WCC7K2KCRDUL.JPG
    WCC7K2KCRDUL.JPG
    592.3 KB · Views: 0
  • WD40EFRX_4TB_DUL.jpg
    WD40EFRX_4TB_DUL.jpg
    101.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7848.JPG
    IMG_7848.JPG
    642.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7847.JPG
    IMG_7847.JPG
    438.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7846.JPG
    IMG_7846.JPG
    343.2 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7845.JPG
    IMG_7845.JPG
    823.1 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7844.JPG
    IMG_7844.JPG
    734.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7837.JPG
    IMG_7837.JPG
    605 KB · Views: 0
  • 1677523386851.png
    1677523386851.png
    73.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7885.JPG
    IMG_7885.JPG
    877.2 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
stinger608

stinger608

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 13, 2009
Messages
5,896
Might have to grab one of them Echo Show 5's the end of this week. Well, if there is any of them left. LOL
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top