FS: Beelink SER7 Mini PC combo (7840HS, 32GB RAM, 1TB) *sold*

Hi folks, I have a Beelink SER7 in green that's looking for a new home. This was a simple gaming setup for the kiddo, but that's been upgraded so this guy's looking for a new home. Unit is in great condition, and will come with the original box as well. Included with the kit is the 2x 16GB Crucial RAM as well as the 1TB Crucial P3 drive, which will be wiped before shipping. I'm looking to get $425 shipped for everything, but open to offers and trades for other toys. As always, I prefer non-cc Paypal or zelle, have heat under einz, and happy to meet locally in the SF Bay area. Thanks for looking!
https://www.bee-link.com/beelink-gaming-pc-ser7840-19943849-clone-1
*EDIT* sold!
https://www.bee-link.com/beelink-gaming-pc-ser7840-19943849-clone-1
*EDIT* sold!
Last edited: