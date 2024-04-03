FS: Beelink SER7 Mini PC combo (7840HS, 32GB RAM, 1TB) *sold*

E

einz

Gawd
Joined
Jul 27, 2004
Messages
629
Hi folks, I have a Beelink SER7 in green that's looking for a new home. This was a simple gaming setup for the kiddo, but that's been upgraded so this guy's looking for a new home. Unit is in great condition, and will come with the original box as well. Included with the kit is the 2x 16GB Crucial RAM as well as the 1TB Crucial P3 drive, which will be wiped before shipping. I'm looking to get $425 shipped for everything, but open to offers and trades for other toys. As always, I prefer non-cc Paypal or zelle, have heat under einz, and happy to meet locally in the SF Bay area. Thanks for looking!

https://www.bee-link.com/beelink-gaming-pc-ser7840-19943849-clone-1

*EDIT* sold!
 
Last edited:
Nice little mini-me box 4 sure !

Just curious, but when you say "kiddo" do you mean a youngin (6-12) or a tweener (13-19) ?

I'm only asking because I know kiddos tend to do some weird stuff with their toys, and tweeners have been known to use & abuse some things, especially if they did not pay for them themselves :D

And yes, I am a father of 3, so I have 1st hand experience with these issues....
 
To be honest, it was intended for my 8 year old to play minecraft with his buddies on, but he didn't touch it at all and instead played on a laptop because of course that's better than a computer and a big monitor. And since he refuses to use it and I have too many toys as is, it's looking for a new home. Kids these days... *yells at cloud*
 
Gotcha .....Kids nowadays indeed !

Too bad I just recently purchased a similar machine, or I'd be all over this one for sure...

GLWS :)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top