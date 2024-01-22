FS: Beelink SER5 Pro (5800H, 32GB, 500GB) mini PC and Nexus 9 tablet with keyboard

Hi all, doing some more house cleaning and have two items up for grabs. As always, I have heat under einz, prefer payment via F&F paypal or zelle, and happy to meet locally around the Bay Area.

1. Beelink SER5 mini PC - this was an impulse buy and largely has sat in storage. It's the SER5 Pro (not MAX), comes with a Ryzen 7 5800H, 32GB DDR4 RAM (2x 16GB), and a 500GB Corsair P3 plus SSD. The unit is in like new condition and has been powered on for less than 10 hours. It's a great little PC, and the only difference vs the MAX is slightly lower TDP. I got it to mess around with and it even runs an eGPU over an occulink connection.

2. Nexus 9 tablet with keyboard folio - this was dug out of storage over the holidays and was "used" by some elderly family members. Despite being a bit dusty, the tablet is in great shape for its age, except for some bubbling around the screen which seems to be a common problem (pictures attached). The battery in the folio no longer charges, but works great if plugged into power. The only thing worth mentioning is the plastic around the micro-USB port is cracked. I figure someone could use this instead of going to ewaste, and prefer to ship it together with the Beelink but open to offers.

I'm asking $275 shipped for both, but open to offers and trades for new toys to tinker with. Thanks for looking
 

