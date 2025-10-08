  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Battlefield 6 Intel code

Have an extra Battlefield 6 code that I can't activate as I lack the Intel hardware so I am looking to sell it. My Heatware.

Price: $38.

You'll need one of the following that hasn't already been used once before to redeem an Intel promo:

Intel & Battlefield 6 Eligible Products

Intel Core 13th Gen Mobile

Intel Core i5-13420H
Intel Core i5-13500H
Intel Core i5-13600H
Intel Core i7-13620H
Intel Core i7-13700H
Intel Core i7-13800H
Intel Core i9-13900H
Intel Core i9-13950HX
Intel Core i9-13980HX
Intel Core i9-13900HK

Intel Core 13th Gen Mobile (HX Series)

Intel Core i5-13450HX
Intel Core i5-13500HX
Intel Core i5-13600HX
Intel Core i7-13650HX
Intel Core i7-13700HX
Intel Core i7-13850HX
Intel Core i9-13900HX

Intel Core 14th Gen Mobile

Intel Core i5-14450HX
Intel Core i5-14500HX
Intel Core i7-14650HX
Intel Core i7-14700HX
Intel Core i9-14900HX

Intel Core Ultra Series 1 Mobile

Intel Core 5 processor 210H
Intel Core 5 processor 220H
Intel Core 7 processor 240H
Intel Core 7 processor 250H
Intel Core 9 processor 270H

Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Mobile

Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 125H
Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 135H
Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155H
Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 165H
Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 185H

Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Mobile (HX Series)

Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 235HX
Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 245HX
Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 255HX
Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 265HX
Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 275HX
Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 285HX

Intel Core Ultra Mobile (V Series)

Intel Core Ultra 5 236V
Intel Core Ultra 5 238V
Intel Core Ultra 5 226V
Intel Core Ultra 5 228V
Intel Core Ultra 7 266V
Intel Core Ultra 7 268V
Intel Core Ultra 7 256V
Intel Core Ultra 7 258V
Intel Core Ultra 9 288V

Intel Core 13th Gen Desktop

Intel Core i5-13400
Intel Core i5-13400F
Intel Core i5-13400T
Intel Core i5-13500
Intel Core i5-13500T
Intel Core i5-13600
Intel Core i5-13600K
Intel Core i5-13600KF
Intel Core i5-13600T
Intel Core i7-13700
Intel Core i7-13700F
Intel Core i7-13700K
Intel Core i7-13700KF
Intel Core i7-13700T
Intel Core i9-13900
Intel Core i9-13900F
Intel Core i9-13900K
Intel Core i9-13900KF
Intel Core i9-13900KS
Intel Core i9-13900T

Intel Core 14th Gen Desktop

Intel Core i5-14400
Intel Core i5-14400F
Intel Core i5-14500
Intel Core i5-14600
Intel Core i5-14600K
Intel Core i5-14600KF
Intel Core i7-14700
Intel Core i7-14700F
Intel Core i7-14700K
Intel Core i7-14700KF
Intel Core i9-14900
Intel Core i9-14900F
Intel Core i9-14900K
Intel Core i9-14900KF
Intel Core i9-14900KS

Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Desktop

Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 245K
Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 245KF
Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 265K
Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 265KF
Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 285K

Intel Core Ultra Desktop (Standard Series)

Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 225
Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 225F
Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 225T
Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 235
Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 235T
Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 245
Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 245T
Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 265
Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 265F
Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 265T
Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 285
Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 285T

Intel Arc B-Series

Arc B580
Arc B570

Intel Arc A-Series

Arc A580
Arc A770
Arc A770M
Arc A550M
Arc 750
Arc 730M
Click to expand...
 
