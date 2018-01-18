[FS] [Battle.net Shop] 25% off any item with a gift option

I'm offering any item with a gift option at 25-30% off, valid on sale price. I need to collect and remit taxes from Canadians.

Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/112174/


How it works:

You send me a private message with the following information:
- The item(s) you are looking to buy
- The e-mail you want the item(s) sent to OR, if we need to be Blizzard Friend for three days, your Btag.
- The payment method


Payment method:

Interac e-Transfer (30% off, for Canadians)
Paypal
Bitcoin


Complete list of items with a gift option:

If an item you are looking for is not listed, feel free to ask me about it!
Prices are updated automatically on a daily basis to reflect potential sale price.

 
I don't see Legacy of the Void for SC2 there, but I'd possibly be interested if that was applicable.
 
dook43 said:
I don't see Legacy of the Void for SC2 there, but I'd possibly be interested if that was applicable.
Since the introduction of the SC2: Campaign Edition, it's no longer possible to gift Legacy of the Void. :(
 
Bought D2 expansion pass, no issues, delivered on time!
 
Bought some Overwatch Lunar Crates. Once again, quick delivery and absolutely no issues. Thanks! :)
 
Can you send the pre order for the BfA expansion as gift ? if so I'd be interested.
 
I bought a Legion key from this individual and game time. Both arrived in a timely manner and both worked flawlessly. I highly recommend. Grab your Legion while its $29.99 and get it for $22.50 with Web4Lifes 25% off
 
