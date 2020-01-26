FS: Barebones PC's, LG G6 Phone, Dell Laptop, Fractal Node 202 Black

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by Duffbuster243, Nov 24, 2019.

  1. Nov 24, 2019 #1
    Duffbuster243

    Duffbuster243 Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    223
    Joined:
    Nov 7, 2012
    Barebones HP Prodesk 400 G1 SFF: https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c04101374
    LGA1150 (Supports 4th gen Intel Processors) Fully functional until I took the processor and Ram for another project. Add a processor Ram and HDD to make this fully functional.
    $20+ actual shipping

    Dell Optiplex 3020: https://www.dell.com/support/home/u...etag/0-NE1MaGdkdjAxU1J5MzBLMUcrMlp5UT090/docs
    LGA1150 (Intel 4th Gen processor support) Top of case is dented, Machine was functioning as a Plex server for about a year with no issues before I upgraded. Once again add a processor, ram and Hdd.
    $20.00+ actual shipping.


    LG G6 32GB Smartphone (T-Mobile Unlocked) Near mint condition. Has had a supershieldz glass screen protector and generic case from day one. Used for about a year before upgrading to a LG V30. I can Include the original box and charger.
    $80.00 + actual shipping
    20191111_211743.jpg 20191111_211750.jpg 20191111_211759.jpg 20191111_211808.jpg 20191111_211929.jpg 20191111_211943_HDR.jpg 20191111_211951_HDR.jpg 20191111_212004_HDR.jpg 20191111_212518.jpg


    I have a lightly used Dell Vostro 3558 for sale with the following Specs:
    15" 1366x768 Screen
    Celeron 3205U 1.5 ghz Dual Core
    8gb DDR3 1600mhz Ram
    120gb SSD installed.
    Windows 10 Home installed and activated with a digital license

    Machine is in good shape, barely looks used. Has passed all Dell system tests.
    Comes with Dell 130-watt power supply (the only power supply I have that fits this machine)

    There is only 1 minor issue on the bottom, it appears that it may have been resting on a hot surface and the plastic on the bottom got tweaked a little, you can see in the pictures.

    I'm looking to get $80.00 + actual shipping
    250652_20191024_205114.jpg 250653_20191024_205123.jpg 250654_20191024_205144.jpg

    Brand New Fractal Design node 202 mITX Black case . I removed from box for pictures. $40.00 + Shipping. Details can be found here: https://www.fractal-design.com/products/cases/node/node-202/black/
    20200125_174214.jpg 20200125_174234.jpg 20200125_174244.jpg 20200125_174308.jpg

    I will have more to add to this thread as I clean up and test things I have to get rid of.
    My heat is Duffbuster243
    Paypal and google Wallet accepted
     
    Last edited: Jan 26, 2020 at 8:00 AM
    Duffbuster243, Nov 24, 2019
    Duffbuster243, Nov 24, 2019
    #1
    SamirD likes this.
  2. Nov 26, 2019 #2
    Duffbuster243

    Duffbuster243 Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    223
    Joined:
    Nov 7, 2012
    Bump
     
    Duffbuster243, Nov 26, 2019
    Duffbuster243, Nov 26, 2019
    #2
  3. Dec 1, 2019 #3
    Duffbuster243

    Duffbuster243 Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    223
    Joined:
    Nov 7, 2012
    Bump. Added Sound Blaster Z and i7 combo.
     
    Duffbuster243, Dec 1, 2019
    Duffbuster243, Dec 1, 2019
    #3
  4. Dec 2, 2019 #4
    SamirD

    SamirD 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,104
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2015
    How much for the Dell 3020 with the i7 and ram from the Gigabyte combo?
     
    SamirD, Dec 2, 2019
    SamirD, Dec 2, 2019
    #4
  5. Dec 2, 2019 #5
    Duffbuster243

    Duffbuster243 Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    223
    Joined:
    Nov 7, 2012
    PM'd
     
    Duffbuster243, Dec 2, 2019
    Duffbuster243, Dec 2, 2019
    #5
    SamirD likes this.
  6. Dec 2, 2019 #6
    Duffbuster243

    Duffbuster243 Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    223
    Joined:
    Nov 7, 2012
    Bump. Added Radeon R9 360.
     
    Duffbuster243, Dec 2, 2019
    Duffbuster243, Dec 2, 2019
    #6
  7. Dec 3, 2019 #7
    Duffbuster243

    Duffbuster243 Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    223
    Joined:
    Nov 7, 2012
    Bump
     
    Duffbuster243, Dec 3, 2019
    Duffbuster243, Dec 3, 2019
    #7
  8. Dec 8, 2019 #8
    Duffbuster243

    Duffbuster243 Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    223
    Joined:
    Nov 7, 2012
    Bump
     
    Duffbuster243, Dec 8, 2019
    Duffbuster243, Dec 8, 2019
    #8
  9. Dec 10, 2019 #9
    Duffbuster243

    Duffbuster243 Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    223
    Joined:
    Nov 7, 2012
    Bump. Lowered some prices. Please also don't hesitate to make an offer.
     
    Duffbuster243, Dec 10, 2019
    Duffbuster243, Dec 10, 2019
    #9
  10. Dec 27, 2019 #10
    Duffbuster243

    Duffbuster243 Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    223
    Joined:
    Nov 7, 2012
    Bump. Please make an offer on anything listed.
     
    Duffbuster243, Dec 27, 2019
    Duffbuster243, Dec 27, 2019
    #10
  11. Jan 6, 2020 #11
    Duffbuster243

    Duffbuster243 Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    223
    Joined:
    Nov 7, 2012
    Bump
     
    Duffbuster243, Jan 6, 2020
    Duffbuster243, Jan 6, 2020
    #11
  12. Jan 6, 2020 #12
    janas19

    janas19 [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,723
    Joined:
    Jan 20, 2012
    PM'd you!
     
    janas19, Jan 6, 2020
    janas19, Jan 6, 2020
    #12
  13. Jan 6, 2020 #13
    souwen

    souwen [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,080
    Joined:
    Jan 25, 2004
    bump for a 4770 -still great chips
     
    souwen, Jan 6, 2020
    souwen, Jan 6, 2020
    #13
  14. Jan 13, 2020 #14
    DPOSCORP

    DPOSCORP [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    9,650
    Joined:
    Mar 10, 2000
    I am looking for a super cheap Tmo phone.......gonna read up on that LG and keep checking the price in this thread.
     
    DPOSCORP, Jan 13, 2020
    DPOSCORP, Jan 13, 2020
    #14
  15. Jan 26, 2020 at 8:01 AM #15
    Duffbuster243

    Duffbuster243 Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    223
    Joined:
    Nov 7, 2012
    Bump, Added some things.
     
    Duffbuster243, Jan 26, 2020 at 8:01 AM
    Duffbuster243, Jan 26, 2020 at 8:01 AM
    #15